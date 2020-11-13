BARRE - It should be back to school for students in Williamstown on Monday, while their counterparts in Barre will continue to learn remotely in the wake of a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in central Vermont.
Concern about an abrupt uptick of confirmed COVID cases in Williamstown - including three involving members of the school community - prompted Central Vermont Superintendent Susette Bollard to suspend in-person instruction at both Williamstown Elementary School and Williamstown Middle and High School all of last week.
Bollard, who made that call last Sunday based on information she received during the weekend, let families know Friday that both schools should be back in session Monday.
“It looks like our decision to pause by going remote for a week has worked,” she wrote, announcing plans for in-person instruction to resume next week.
Bollard acknowledged that could change if there are new developments and vowed to let families know as soon as possible if it is necessary to return to remote learning.
Meanwhile, Bollard shared the district’s revised expectations for families who have a household member who has been asked to quarantine by the state Department of Health, their health care provider, or the school nurse or administrator.
“If you are in this situation, we are asking that all members of the household follow the same guidance and quarantine as well,” she wrote, noting that applies to students who participate in face-to-face instruction, extracurricular activities, as well as those who work at the school.
“If any member of your household was tested recently, please remain at home until you have results or direction from the (health department,” she wrote, adding: “We feel this will help us get out in front of the virus a little better.”
While in-person instruction is set to resume Monday in Williamstown, students in Barre’s pre-K-12 school system will continue learning remotely at least through the middle of next week.
“We feel it is prudent to stay in remote mode for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Superintendent David Wells said after making that decision on Friday afternoon.
After learning Wednesday of three cases of COVID involving members of the school community, Wells suspended in-person instruction for students at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, Spaulding High School and the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center on Thursday and Friday.
The move was designed to provide contact tracers time to complete their work, allow the schools to be thoroughly cleaned and assess where things stood.
Wells, who briefed the School Board on the matter Thursday night, explained news of the first positive COVID case was quickly followed by two more reports.
“We had a situation that was unfolding and affected everyone of our buildings,” he said during the board’s virtual meeting.
On Friday, Wells said he couldn’t comfortably call for students to return to school, noting students and staff had tested positive, and several staff members were quarantining pending the results of their tests.
Rather than rush back to school without knowing the full extent of the problem, Wells said he opted to wait and assess where things stand based on information he has next Wednesday.
