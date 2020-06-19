WILLIAMSTOWN — A multi-purpose patch of grass behind Williamstown Middle High School was part parking lot and part field of dreams Friday evening as Class of 2020 came as close as it possibly could to graduating the “Blue Devil Way.”
All things considered, it was a more than credible effort because, unlike most of their peers around the state, the latest batch of departing Blue Devils managed to graduate in the same place at the same time.
They didn’t “drive through” to collect their diplomas one at a time in Williamstown on Friday night. They “drove in.” They parked on the school soccer field that was striped for the occasion; sat behind lawn signs featuring their photographs; and collectively savored and celebrated a bizarre ending to what for many, if not most, was a shared school experience that began back in pre-school.
When it comes to global pandemics and graduations, class-size matters, and while larger high schools were forced to go the virtual route for safety’s sake things were almost normal for Williamstown’s 57 graduating seniors.
Almost.
Though the 6 p.m. start time was familiar, most of the rest of ceremony was necessarily different.
For starters, it was held outdoors, which is something hasn’t happened in forever in Williamstown.
Even on the fairest, hottest summer days the “Blue Devil Way” normally involves graduating in a steamy gymnasium where the lights can be dimmed so the standing room only crowd can appreciate a slide show featuring photographs of each graduate from baby pictures through their senior portraits.
That touching tribute wasn’t an option Friday, but that didn’t seem to matter much to graduates, who were told by departing Principal Jamie Kinnarney they might have launched a new tradition.
“I have a feeling the Class of 2020 might have finally started the annual use of this venue for our Williamstown commencement ceremonies,” said Kinnarney, speaking from a podium at the top of the hill overlooking the field filled with vehicles.
Kinnarney, the only live speaker to address graduates, praised their persistence during a time of “unprecedented adversity” and offered some parting advice.
“Dream big,” he said. “Do good things and never let anyone tell you that your dreams aren’t possible.”
During a ceremony frequently interrupted by volleys of honking horns, graduates and their closest family members also heard eighth-grader Mya Ballou belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Valedictorian Kaitlyn Trottier and Salutatorian Natalie Myles deliver a joint address, and their retiring class adviser Alicia Rominger bid them a fond farewell.
Those speeches were all pre-recorded and Rominger, who is no stranger to graduations at Williamstown, recorded hers in the gym where in any other year Friday’s celebration would have been held.
The gym, Rominger noted, is special for any number of reasons — including the countless graduations it hosted over the years.
“This gym though is still just a space and in itself never defined any moment, certainly not this one,” she said. “It is you, Class of 2020, who define this moment.”
Rominger, who like everyone else in attendance got to listen to her speech, said it was fitting that this year’s graduates were sitting on a soccer field basking in the sunshine and not in the gym like so many classes before them.
“You’ve always defied the norms,” she said. “You never accepted the status quo, you pushed back whenever you perceived insincerity, or a lack of fairness, and you did not automatically buy into the traditional structure set up for you.
“No one in this class passively accepted what was normal,” Rominger added. “Instead you inspired or wore down teachers, administrators and even parents to change the norm. Because of your tenacity, this class has experienced learning in more unique and personal ways than any other class in my memory.”
Rominger told graduates she was proudly following them out the door.
“I leave with you, Class of 2020, and could not leave with a more awesome class,” she said. “On this day, defined by your incredible achievement you are rock stars — you are high school graduates — that is what defines this moment. It is time now, life is waiting on you.”
Horns blared and the Class of 2020 prepared to collect their diplomas — driving to the base of a set of stairs that were recently built for the occasion and collecting the bag from Assistant Principal Gary Clark.
That was break in tradition. Typically graduates handpick a special someone — from parents to teachers to friends — to present their diploma. Those selections were made and Kinnarney announced them, but this year in the interest of social distancing, Clark presented graduates their diplomas in bags.
The class that drove in together drove off together — parading through Williamstown so that those unable to attend the limited-access ceremony could wish graduates well. The evening was capped with a fireworks display following a ceremony that saw the class’ top two students tell their classmates to “look around” and survey the crowded field.
“We want you all to realize what you have right here, right now,” Trottier said. “This year has been tough for all of us, we have all faced academic and personal challenges, but we are still here now all together as one class and one community.
“Williamstown is important to us and always will be because memories like these can’t fade,” she added, even as Myles picked up where she left off.
“There’s no other town that cares like we do, comes together like we do, or excels like we do,” Myles said, singing the praises of the “iconic Blue Devil Way,” and the community that rallied around the class that might have tweaked it while heading for the exit.
