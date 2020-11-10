WILLIAMSTOWN — As result of a spike in COVID-19 cases, a Select Board that has held mask-to-mask meetings for nearly five months followed the lead of local schools Monday night — shifting to the virtual format members abandoned in mid-June.
However, board members, who embraced a better safe than sorry approach to its monthly meetings, weren’t quite ready to write off their town’s traditional town meeting. At least not yet.
Though that decision could come — and soon — board members agreed to wait until next month to make it.
Citing the increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 that prompted school officials to shift from in-person to remote learning this week, Chairman Rodney Graham reluctantly recommended the board consider taking the town meeting out of Town Meeting Day next year.
Graham said the increase in cases was troubling and, while there is no telling what that will mean in the months to come that uncertainty argued in favor of expanding the list of issues that are decided each year by Australian ballot.
“We have no crystal ball that’s going to tell us where we’re going to be in March with COVID,” he said. “We’re between a rock and a hard place.”
Williamstown already uses the daylong voting system to settle local elections, approve school spending proposals and bond issues, and Graham said, it would work just as well with respect to municipal budget requests, special spending requests and other questions Williamstown voters have historically answered on the floor of town meeting.
Many — if not most — regular town meeting participants are older residents who should steer clear of large indoor gatherings in the middle of a pandemic, Graham said, making the “one-year” change next year probably makes sense. A permanent change, he explained, would require voter approval.
While Graham said there is some urgency with respect to the decision, Selectman Francis Covey said he’d prefer to think about it.
“It’s going to be awful hard to give up town meeting,” he said.
Selectman Matthew Rouleau agreed. He said it might help to review a sample version of the Australian ballot warning before making a final decision. Among other things, he said, the change would require an up-or-down vote on the board’s annual budget request. There would be no opportunity to amend the budget’s bottom line, which frequently happens at town meeting.
Graham acknowledged that is a drawback, but he was more concerned about the board’s ability to share timely information about its budget requests with voters used to being briefed in public meetings — one the night before Town Meeting Day and again at town meeting.
Holding a virtual informational meeting that is rebroadcast on public access television is one possibility though the audience for an Australian ballot vote is much larger than the sliver that actually attends town meeting.
Board members agreed to decide how to proceed when they meet next month.
In other business, Higgins told the board the town will receive $83,000 in COVID relief funding. She said the vast majority of that money — nearly $71,000 — reflected “hazard pay” for ambulance personnel.
Also, board members were told recently hired Road Foreman Mike St. Lawrence will resign as the town’s fire warden effective Dec. 1.
Higgins said St. Lawrence decided to shed his old role to focus on his new one and he was working with Fire Chief William Graham on recruiting a replacement. Jason Ball, who like St. Lawrence is a local firefighter, has expressed interest, she said.
Board members agreed to invest in what one described as an “$11,000 brake job” by accepting a proposal to repair the brakes on the town’s 18-year-old loader.
It was the board’s first remote meeting since June 8. The board, which struggled during three virtual sessions in April, May and early June resumed in-person meetings June 15. Those meetings had been held at the public safety building, where Monday’s meeting was originally planned. The decision to hold the meeting virtually was made at the last minute, as news that there were several confirmed cases of COVID spread through the community, prompting Williamstown Elementary School and Williamstown Middle High School to shift to remote instruction this week.
Barring a change, those students are expected to return to in-person instruction next week.
The board didn’t discuss whether it planned resume in-person meetings next month.
