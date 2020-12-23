U.S. Rep. Peter Welch heard from Vermont’s school superintendents yesterday. About two dozen school officials joined the state’s sole congressman for a half-hour conversation on Zoom that focused mainly on the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just want to start by saying thank you to you for dealing with something that is so unique — once in 100 years. Literally, there's just no playbook for what you had to do,” Welch said, acknowledging the extraordinary challenges educators have faced this year.
Recalling a recent visit to schools in Winooski, Welch said he saw “the incredible logistics that had to be arranged in order to safely open schools.”
Welch then provided superintendents with an update on the $900 billion pandemic relief bill, known as the Coronavirus Response And Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, that was passed by Congress on Monday.
The bill now sits on President Donald Trump’s desk. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was unclear if the president would sign the bill after he called for $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans in place of the $600 payments outlined in the current bill.
Welch welcomed Trump’s proposal, if serious, but ultimately called the outgoing president’s posturing “destructive” and “self-serving.”
“The president sat in the bleachers during the entire time that these negotiations were taking place, and now that everybody on the field has finished the game he is Monday morning quarterbacking.”
During the meeting, Welch outlined parts of the package of particular note to educators, including $54 billion in aid for K-12 schools.
“That's an acknowledgement, obviously, in Congress that there's been significant financial burdens that have been imposed on you and that's an effort to address it,” he said, calling it “a significant increase from what had originally been discussed.”
The package includes $4.1 billion in governors’ relief funding as well, which Gov. Phil Scott may allocate at his discretion.
Welch said the exact dollar amount that Vermont will see of those funds is not yet available.
In addition, the package extends the deadline for use of CARES Act money to the end of 2021. Welch noted the extension gives some flexibility so states don’t have to “wildly and recklessly use” what they have left.
The bill also includes an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provides 14-day paid leave for workers affected by the pandemic, to March 31.
Welch noted that Congress passed a government funding bill for the next fiscal year also. That bill included $227 million added to Title I grants on top of what was in the budget last year, a $181 million addition to special education grants, a $52 million increase to career technical education, a $10 million bump to English language learning, and $5 million more for education of homeless individuals.
Mark Tucker, superintendent of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, asked for some clarification on the extension of the FFCRA, noting that this was the first he had heard of it.
“My understanding is, that is extended through March 31, so the financial burden of that leave will be on the federal government not on our local districts,” Welch said.
Tim Vincent, a program manager at the Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust, said his understanding was that the requirement to provide the emergency leave was no longer included; rather, employers could voluntarily provide the FFCRA benefits through March 31 and then apply for a tax credit.
Several superintendents expressed their desire for clarification.
Zach McLaughlin, superintendent of the Springfield School District said “the timeliness of this can't be underestimated.”
McLaughlin said he has staff about to leave on December break whom he has not been able to give a clear answer to on what kind of leave they will have, if any, should they need to quarantine before returning to work in January.
Randi Lowe, superintendent of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union explained that being voluntary presented a “whole host of challenges.”
“This is very, very sensitive. And if we are each sitting within our own organization facing the kind of independent decision about whether or not we are going to be allowing leave versus no (leave) is a point of vulnerability that probably very few of us feel like tackling right now,” she said.
Montpelier Roxbury School District Superintendent Libby Bonesteel seconded Lowe, saying, the “requirement to quarantine, which we want people to do to keep our schools open and keep people safe, does significantly impact things like sick time.”
Welch agreed that paid quarantine was essential to an effective response to the pandemic, and said he would seek further clarification on the matter.
“It's not just about providing help to the individual; it's about providing safety to the general population,” he said.
Sean McMannon, superintendent of the Winooski School District, said his schools are struggling.
“We have 50 positive cases in our learning community, we have a pretty good degree of community spread right now,” he said. “So we're kind of in the thick of it right now and feeling pretty frustrated, to be honest.”
Welch sympathized.
“People are getting tired. I can only imagine when it’s frontline responsibilities for you and your teachers and everybody,” he said, adding that the arrival of a vaccine means that the end is in sight. “But can we hang on? Can we continue to social distance and do the best we can with the responsibilities we have? Will the federal government continue to provide financial assistance to get everybody across the bridge that we're traveling on to get to the other side where the COVID vaccine is waiting?”
