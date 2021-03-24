BARRE — When it comes to the American Rescue Plan, Barre — the city, the town and the two communities’ shared school district — represent a $16.7 million drop in a $1.9 trillion bucket.
That’s a big number by Vermont standards and Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., happily broke it down for city councilors during their virtual meeting Tuesday night.
“The bottom line is that Barre will get (just under) $2.5 million,” he said of the city. “Barre Town is going to get $2.26 million and the Barre (Unified Union School District) is going to get … $10.9 million.”
Welch told councilors the first of two checks will soon be in the mail, the second installment will follow next year, and while the “rules” about how the money can be used are still being written, he predicted there would be “significant flexibility.”
“Not unlimited, but flexible,” he said.
Welch said incorporating money for municipalities in the latest pandemic-relief legislation was fiercely debated, but ultimately included in the bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last week.
Welch cautioned it isn’t a blank check, but there is an opportunity for municipal and school officials to be creative when it comes to deciding how to spend the money.
“It has to be COVID-related, but that’s somewhat broadly defined, and it can be everything from assisting local businesses and individuals to capital projects, like water, sewer and broadband,” he said.
Welch said the first installments — half the allocations — should arrive in less than 60 days, and the remaining money will be available a year from now.
“That’s a significant financial transfer that you now are going to have the responsibility to allocate,” he said.
Welch described it as a “good-news-bad-news” opportunity.
The good news?
“You’re going to get this money to strengthen Barre,” he said.
The bad news?
“Whatever decisions you make I know you’re going to be second-guessed,” he said.
Mayor Lucas Herring said he didn’t doubt it.
“We already have people reaching out to us to help us spend the money without us even having all the rules yet about how it can be spent,” he said.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie, who earlier in the day said estimates involving how much the city would receive have ranged from a low of $840,000 to as much as $4 million in recent months, told Welch spending $2.497 million shouldn’t be a problem.
“The ‘wish list’ quadruples the amount of money,” he said.
Mackenzie said the sooner the guidance with respect to how the money can be spent is available the better from a planning perspective.
Welch agreed. He predicted the rules would be in place before the round of checks arrive and pledged his “ongoing cooperation” to help overcome obstacles they may present.
“As the rules come out, if there are problems that impede your ability to do things that are really good for Barre, we want to do all we can to assist you and … to make sure the flexibility promised is the flexibility delivered,” he said.
Money for municipalities is apportioned using a population-based formula and the Barre and Barre Town numbers he announced Tuesday night were consistent with the latest estimates supplied by the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission last week.
The commission had initially projected Barre was in line to receive $840,000 and Barre Town $760,000. However, when the decision was made to distribute money earmarked for counties to municipalities, it indicated those numbers would effectively triple.
Herring’s emailed response to the revised forecast was “I won’t hold my breath.”
“I was wrong,” the mayor said Wednesday.
Herring said the council has not discussed a process for deciding how to spend the money, but will in coming weeks.
