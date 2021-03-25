MONTPELIER — It was a different night and a different city, but Vermont’s lone congressman delivered the same “help is on the way” message to city councilors in Montpelier Wednesday night as he did to their counterparts in Barre on Tuesday.
Rep. Peter Welch’s Capital City briefing on the American Rescue Plan echoed the Granite City version in many respects.
The most notable difference is the dollar amounts. Barre, by virtue of its larger population, will receive more money under the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan than Montpelier, and its shared school district with Barre Town will get far more money than Montpelier’s shared school district with rural Roxbury.
Still, the federal assistance Welch told councilors will come their way in two installments — one in less than 60 days and the other a year from now — represents an opportunity he urged them to embrace.
“It’s a huge responsibility because the decision you make is really going to affect the citizens of Montpelier for years to come,” Welch said, explaining the city will receive $2.15 million to spend on projects or initiatives that are at least loosely related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As he did in Barre the night before, Welch said he pushed for “maximum flexibility” and expected the nexus to COVID would be “broadly defined” though those rules haven’t yet been finalized.
Responding to a question posed by City Manager Bill Fraser, Welch said making up for revenue lost as a result of the pandemic would be permissible.
“If it’s a COVID-related revenue loss you can use this money to fill that gap,” he said.
Fraser said that was good news because a significant chunk of Montpelier’s first installment could be spent on literally anything.
Mayor Anne Watson said that could put projects that were deferred under the pandemic-adjusted budget back into play.
Welch agreed, noting that is why he believed local decision-makers should determine how to spend the resources the federal government will be funneling their way.
No pressure, according to Welch.
“If we’re going to restore confidence in government … it really is going to depend on how well we execute the delivery of help, in a meaningful way, to the citizens we represent,” he said.
In addition to the municipal money, Welch said the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District will receive $2.26 million under the stimulus plan.
That’s roughly the same amount most other central Vermont School districts and supervisory unions are slated to receive, according to estimates provided by Welch’s office.
The five-town Washington Central Unified Union School District, which is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School, is expected to receive $2.57 million, according to the list while the six-town Harwood Unified Union School District is slated to receive $3.23 million.
Estimates suggest the Central Vermont Supervisory Union, which is composed of the Paine Mountain Unified Union School District and the Echo Valley Community School District, will receive $3.05 million.
The list provided by Welch’s office appears to include a typographical error. It suggests the now-defunct Washington Northeast Supervisory Union, which once included the Twinfield Union School District and the Cabot School District, will receive $1.94 million. Those districts have since been assigned to the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union and presumably the money designated to Washington Northeast would be added to the $2.43 million estimate for Caledonia Central.
Welch announced Tuesday the Barre Unified Union School District will receive $10.89 million — the fifth highest appropriation in the state.
Only two school districts — the Rutland City School District ($11.678 million) and the Burlington School District ($14.31 million) will receive more. So will two supervisory unions.
The six-school Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, which is anchored by Bellows Falls Union High School, is expected to receive $12.229 million in federal aid, and the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, which is anchored by Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington is slated to receive $17.8 million.
No other Vermont school district or supervisory union is expected to receive more than $10 million and only one — the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union comes close. Anchored by Brattleboro Union High School, that supervisory union is expected to receive $9.385 million under the American Rescue Plan.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.