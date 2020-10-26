WATERBURY — Waterbury’s American Legion Post 59 has closed for a week after two people who frequent the establishment tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a legion official.
In a statement to the Sunday, post Adjutant Christopher Wood said: “Last week two individuals that frequent the American Legion got tested for COVID-19 after coming in close contact — at another location — with someone that was positive.”
Wood said the exposure did not occur at the legion, which has had limited hours during the pandemic. The facility was closed last week through Wednesday and open for only a few hours on Thursday. The individuals with the legion connection had no symptoms and they were advised to notify everyone with whom they had close contact as of Monday, Oct. 19, Wood explained.
The legion’s executive board held an emergency virtual meeting, Wood said. “They decided that although there was no directive from the Health Department to do so, the post should be closed down for a week. This is to ensure there are no additional cases among our veteran population, many of whom are higher-risk. This was done as a precautionary measure only.”
The legion posted a message on its Facebook page late Thursday afternoon saying the facility on Stowe Street would be closed for one week.
Wood’s statement said that the board will meet again midweek this week to review guidance from the Vermont Department Health to determine a reopening date.
The closure comes as data from the state Health Department released on Friday showed an increase in COVID-19 cases in Waterbury. The weekly town-by-town map with data current through Oct. 21 showed 15 cases for Waterbury, up from 13 cases on Oct. 14; Waterbury was listed with 11 cases on Oct. 7.
