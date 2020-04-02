EAST MONTPELIER – The Washington Central School Board ratified a tentative settlement with unionized teachers following a virtual closed-door meeting Wednesday night, but didn’t publicly send the unambiguous signal some members suggested was needed to calm the fears of staff amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Both items were briefly discussed during the public portion of a meeting conducted by video conference and later taken up during a 90-minute executive session that included board members and a few hand-picked administrators. However, when the board returned to public session shortly after 11 p.m. their only action was to unanimously ratify a one-year contract with teachers employed in the five-town, six-school district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School. That approval was conditioned on the union ratifying the agreement – an action that is expected in coming days.
The board then promptly adjourned without mentioning a “memo” that was shared earlier in the evening and some hoped would be sent to all district employees on Thursday.
School Director Flor Diaz-Smith was one of them.
“I think we have to make a statement,” she said, defending a memo designed to assure employees a school district scrambling to reinvent itself so it can effectively educate students remotely remains committed to them notwithstanding what the new normal eventually looks like.
“It’s all about telling people we are going to uphold our commitments that we made to them at the beginning of the year,” Diaz-Smith said.
The draft memo sought to provide that assurance.
“… Leadership starts from the top, and we as the Board want to emphasize that we are a collaborative organization,” it stated. “We want to support you and have our superintendent lead the district on our behalf with humility and mindfulness of human needs including empathy, compassion, and kindness, with the intention of maintaining a mutually supportive community of educators through this crisis.”
Then there was the paragraph that provoked a brief public discussion and led to a decision to revisit it in executive session.
“… We are committed to paying ALL of our employees through this most challenging school year,” it read. “We will honor your contracts and uphold our commitments to EVERYONE: administrators, teachers, paraeducators, administrative staff, special educators, custodians, cooks and bus drivers, as well as our independent pre-K partners and our special education partners.”
School Director Stephen Looke said he worried the blanket commitment described in he first sentence could be “misconstrued.”
“In my mind it’s different to say ‘we will honor all our contracts and uphold our commitments,’ (which) I think is very appropriate,” he said, suggesting the previous sentence could be “misconstrued.”
I’m concerned (with) that first sentence I don’t want it to be misconstrued.
“‘Committed to paying all our employees’ … does that mean no matter what we’re going to pay them for the rest of the year whether they do anything or not?” he asked.
“I think we should be open to that,” School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet replied. “If some people can’t work that might not necessarily be our fault and I would not want to punish them. I think we should err on the side of continuing to employ people regardless of the challenges we may have in finding work for them at least through this contract year.”
When the conversation slid into whether paraeducators are or will be asked to burn through accrued personal and sick time in order to be paid during for the balance of the school year, board members agreed to defer the discussion until their meeting-ending executive session.
It briefly resurfaced a few minutes later when board members were briefed on the potential loss of reimbursements that could accompany changes in normal operations.
By way of example, Business Administrator Lori Bibeau said it isn’t clear that redeploying paraeducators to deliver meals to students would qualify for special education reimbursement.
“I don’t have those answers,” she said, prompting Eno Van-Fleet to again advocate for do no harm approach with respect to the district’s employees.
“There are going to be tough choices to make,” he said. “I hope that as we are making financial decisions as we go forward that we are doing it with an eye toward not increasing, but rather mitigating
the suffering in our community. I don’t want to be penny-wise and pound-foolish and cause more damage than has already been done.”
Though the board didn’t revisit the memo following Wednesday night’s executive session, Chairman Scott Thompson predicted Thursday members would agree on language and employees’ needn’t be concerned.
“The board is in favor of a statement and assurance to our employees that they have their jobs, they’re secure in their jobs, and that they will continue to receive their paychecks,” he said.
Most of Wednesday night’s discussion focused on matters related to COVID-19 and the district’s evolving response to Gov. Phil Scott’s decision to suspend in-person instruction through the end of the school year.
Board members were told a universal meals program serving home-bound students has steadily expanded, while demand for childcare services from parents on the front line of the coronavirus crisis has waned and the now-optional offering would likely be suspended on Friday. They were also told special educators are trying to figure out how to serve special needs students remotely and planning for regular instruction during what will be a prolonged school dismissal has reached a pivotal point and would require focused planning time.
Interim Superintendent Debra Taylor requested and received the board’s approval for teachers and administrators to spend next week making decisions about what must be taught between now and the end of the year and how best to teach it.
Curriculum Director Jennifer Miller-Arsenault said a week of significantly reduced contact between teachers and students was crucial to developing a meaningful educational plan for the balance of the school year.
“We need time to do this well,” she said.
Miller-Arsenault said that will require some collaboration and agreement among teachers in the district’s five elementary schools so that students in the same grades are covering the same content areas, instead of five different instructional plans.
That is most crucial for sixth graders who in the fall will head to U-32 hopefully having learned the same material. Miller-Arsenault said teachers have been asked to prioritize their lesson plans with an eye toward streamlining them.
“They’re being told: ‘think of everything you wanted to do in quarter four, cut it in half and cut it in half again,” she said, acknowledging that will have consequences that will need to be addressed down the line.
“This is going to have reverberations for a long time,” she predicted.
Meanwhile, board members ratified a one-year contract with the districts teachers that, among other things, includes investing 3.7 percent “new money” in the current salary schedule.
“That approval was conditioned on the union ratifying the agreement – an action Taylor said she expected in coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.