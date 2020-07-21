EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board will meet privately with its lawyer tonight to discuss labor-related issues associated with evolving plans to reopen the district’s six schools next month.
Though the closed-door session isn’t expected to produce any action, Superintendent Bryan Olkowski thought it important for the board to huddle with attorney Pietro Lynn to discuss its “legal obligations to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic” in light of a recent surge in faculty leave requests.
“What are our options? What have we done in the past? What are we obligated to do as a district and what do we want to do?” he asked last week when urging the board to schedule tonight’s special session.
Olkowski’s opinion hasn’t changed in the last several days and on Tuesday the district’s new superintendent reiterated the need for an executive session he said could blossom into a public discussion once board members emerge.
“We’re hoping to get some answers about what we can and can’t do for our employees,” Olkowski explained.
“It’s a dynamic and challenging situation that no one has had to deal with before,” he added.
Now, every Vermont school district is dealing with the same thing.
Tonight’s virtual meeting in Washington Central will mark the second time in seven days Lynn has met privately with a central Vermont school board. Even as Olkowski was pitching tonight’s special session to school directors last Wednesday, members of the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board were consulting with Lynn in the face of what they were told were a number of pending leave requests.
Olkowski, who is coordinating efforts to safely reopen schools based on guidance from public health experts and the state Agency of Education, said two surveys would help inform that planning process.
Olkowski said both surveys — one distributed to employees and the other to parents — are set to close today. Among other things, he said teachers are being polled whether they are prepared to resume in-person instruction or would prefer to provide instruction remotely. In the end, he said, it may not be their choice, but the information will be useful for planning purposes.
Olkowski said the same is true of determining whether parents’ back-to-school plans actually involve sending their children back to school. Preliminary information about school bus ridership and health and safety-related concerns will all be considered as part of a planning process that will include yet-to-be-scheduled community forums.
“This is a very public challenge,” Olkowski said.
The biggest wild card involves staffing, and Olkowski said there was “no official tally” with respect to pending leave requests that beg questions that must be answered soon.
“How many teachers plan on coming to work next month?” is one of them, according to Olkowski. What, if anything, can be done to accommodate teachers that don’t is another.
That’s where Lynn comes in, because while Vermont school districts were told to pay all school staff regardless of whether they were required to report to work to support the emergency response during the state-ordered dismissal, that obligation evaporated July 1.
Based on information distributed to board members in advance of tonight’s meeting, leave requests should be considered based on existing “district policies, collective bargaining agreements and applicable state and/or federal laws.”
The latter includes the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which under certain circumstances provides additional paid leave benefits to eligible employees through Dec. 31.
Olkowski said he hoped the private meeting with Lynn would provide a shared understanding of the board’s options with respect to leave requests and set the stage for a broader public discussion of the upcoming school year. He said it is possible that discussion starts tonight and he hoped the board would be able to formally fill a recently created COVID-19 coordinator’s position.
That position will be filled by a registered nurse who will be tasked with evaluating reopening protocols at elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School, while fielding questions from community members and — if needed — providing support for nurses at each of the six schools. The board has also authorized the hiring of an additional full-time nurse and set the stage for more than $300,000 in building, equipment and software upgrades all designed to facilitate the safe return to in-person instruction for students and staff in the pre-K-12 district.
