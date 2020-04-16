EAST MONTPELIER – The Washington Central School Board sent as clear a signal as it could to support staff who have been jittery about how they will be paid while education is being delivered remotely and schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
It required a private conversation with their labor lawyer and a couple of wordy motions that were unanimously approved during Wednesday night’s virtual meeting, but board members did what they weren’t quite able to two weeks ago.
In an effort to quell concerns expressed by those who fear their sick banks could be severely depleted and – in some cases exhausted – when the dust settles on an unprecedented public health crisis, the board essentially said “don’t worry” by approving a pair of carefully crafted motions.
Both were mouthfuls.
“… All regular contracted employees will continue to be paid their regular salary or wages, subject to statutory leave benefits, but without charge to personal accrued leave balances, whether the administration is able to assign them full-time work or not, provided that any employee who is available to work follows any and all legal and reasonable administrative directives to perform regular, temporary or emergency work assignments,” the first motion stated.
After hearing and supporting that motion, School Director Jill Olson volunteered to interpret.
“We want to make it clear that staff should understand that our intent is to continue to pay them and that’s the message we’re expecting the administration will send,” she said.
Then, in the interest of clarity, Olson edited herself.
“If you’re willing to work you will be paid,” she said, even as School Director Flor Diaz-Smith chimed in.
“Regardless if there’s enough (scheduled work) hours,” Diaz-Smith added, addressing a lingering concern that resurfaced earlier in the evening involving support staff who may not be able to put in their full seven-hour shift and have been asked to separately track any unscheduled time in a special COVID-19 tab created in the district’s payroll system.
Business Administrator Lori Bibeau said that tab had been created to track expenses the district is incurring as a result of COVID-19 in hopes of obtaining reimbursement for those costs in the future.
School Director Lindy Johnson said other districts aren’t requiring para-educators, prompting understandable questions from support staff in Washington Central.
“To an employee it feels like there’s some sort of ‘gotcha,’” Johnson said. “That’s the general fear.”
Interim Superintendent Debra Taylor tried to be clear.
“All employees who are working are going to be paid for the rest of the year,” she said before going on to note there are a range of “leave” options now available that wouldn’t require using personal or sick time.
“There isn’t a simple single answer to these questions,” she said.
It’s why Bibeau said she was arranging individual conversations with employees to determine whether some may be eligible for up to 80 hours of federally subsidized leave time. Part of that process, she said, would involve crediting back personal and sick time that was used by employees after March 16 and reclassifying it as COVID-19 leave.
Johnson said that didn’t address uncertainty among employees who are working fewer hours than they would if school’s were open and in-person instruction was still occurring.
“Those are the people who are concerned they’re going to get zapped at some point,” she said.
When School Director Diane Nichols-Fleming sought an assurance that time being tracked as COVID leave would not count against employee’s personal time Taylor suggested the board meet privately with labor attorney Scott Cameron, who participated in the video conference.
The virtual closed-door meeting lasted about an hour and produced a consensus on what Cameron characterized as “complex and difficult issues” and Taylor said should “… go a long way to help (employees) feel valued and secure.”
The second motion approved by the board was part statement and part instruction.
“...During school closure or dismissal all employee compensation will continue to be funded in the same manner as it is funded when there is not a school closure or dismissal. Employees paid with federal funds and multiple funding sources will continue to be paid from the same sources they are paid from when there is not a school closure or dismissal,” it read.
The motion went on to “… authorize the superintendent to execute procedure effective March 16, 2020 through the mandated school closure or dismissal. This procedure may be amended upon the advice of counsel as conditions of law and regulation change.”
There was no public discussion of what that "procedure" should include, but it will apply to a district that includes elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.