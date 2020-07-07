EAST MONTPELIER – The Washington Central School Board is short another member even as it is poised to hire two new nurses – including one whose duties will be to coordinate the six-school district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are plenty of questions yet to be answered about the coming school year, but the district that includes elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School, is now actively seeking medical help.
The district doesn’t have someone to quarterback its COVID-19 response and two of its six schools – Calais Elementary School and Doty Memorial School in Worcester – have been getting by with part-time nurses until now.
That will change based on the board’s recent decisions to recruit two registered nurses at an estimated cost of just over $164,000.
Board members were told federal funding available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act may eventually be used to cover the unbudgeted expenses, but that isn’t a guarantee. However, with in-person instruction scheduled to resume next moth for the first time since mid-March having the extra nursing help could come in handy.
Board members were told one of the nurses would be designated the district’s COVID-19 czar – fulfilling a function that is viewed as crucial and more than can be reasonably absorbed by the existing nursing staff.
The cost of the position – an estimated $90,000 – raised some eyebrows and prompted one resident to describe the proposed investment as “ludicrous.”
However, board members skeptical of the proposal for reasons ranging from its cost to a belief a broader skill set might better serve the district, were told the new position would fulfill an essential role, while providing a backstop for school-based nurses. At a time when substitute nurses may be needed, but hard to find, they were told that added value to the proposed position.
All but one board member bought that argument.
School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet said hiring a COVID coordinator was “absolutely essential” if schools are going to shift back to anything resembling “near normal.”
School Director Kari Bradley said he, too, was prepared to commit to the one-year position.
“We’ll be sorry if we didn’t and look back and think ‘we should have,’” he said.
There was no dissent when it came to proposals to boost nursing capacity at elementary schools in Calais and Worcester. The two schools currently share the equivalent of a full-time position, with the nurse spending 60 percent of her time in Calais and 40 percent in Worcester.
Heading into a school year when nurses likely will be leaned on a lot, the board agreed to each school should have its own full-time position.
Though East Montpelier Elementary School relies on two half-time nurses to create the equivalent of a full-time position, there is are full-time nurses at Berlin Elementary School, Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex and two – one for middle school students the other for high school students – at U-32.
Board members agreed increasing nursing capacity in Calais and Worcester was a prudent investment that School Director Stephen Looke said spreading the cost of the extra positions across the five-town union was one of the benefits of the state-ordered school district merger.
“This is a shared expense easily distributed,” he said.
The board welcomed Superintendent Brian Olkowski to the district and authorized him to continue exploring short-term, COVID-related renovations at the central office. Members said they were not interested in entertaining a potential office expansion at this time.
The board, which has been unable to fill a Worcester vacancy since it expanded from 10 to 15 members in March, learned it now has some recruiting to do in Middlesex due to the resignation of Marylynne Strachan.
Strachan said she is moving to Massachusetts so that her special needs children can “access their education.”
“They’re not able to do that here,” Strachan said, urging board members to take a hard look at the district’s data and problems associated with special education
“Know that I’m not the only parent. I’m just lucky enough to have the resources to make the move that I need to for them,” she said.
It was more parting plea than harsh critique, and Strachan praised the board for its hard work and lamented the fact that Olkowski’s first day on the job would be her last on the board.
