MONTPELIER — Vermont just saw its second deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials say the numbers are finally starting to trend in the right direction.
The state reported 42 deaths from the virus in September. That’s the most deaths in one month since the 71 deaths reported in December 2020, just as the state was receiving its first shipments of vaccine.
Gov. Phil Scott lifted all restrictions in June after the state hit 80% of the eligible population with at least one vaccine dose. The more-transmissible delta variant, however, has caused case counts, hospitalizations and deaths to climb in Vermont and across the country.
The governor has resisted calls to reimpose restrictions, saying doing so would not be effective and would cause more harm than good in a state with a high vaccination rate.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, state officials have repeatedly stressed their highest priority is to prevent severe illness, which could cause the state’s hospitals to be overwhelmed with COVID patients.
Scott said at his regular news conference Tuesday the deaths of 42 Vermonters in September was “unfortunate,” but the data doesn’t support any restrictions that would have changed that outcome.
He said seven states across the country still have states of emergencies and mask mandates in place.
“Their data doesn’t look any different than ours, in fact, it’s worse than ours. Their mitigation measures haven’t worked,” Scott said.
The governor said what the state is doing is working. He said hospitalizations are higher than he would like to see, but they aren’t as high as they were early in the year. The state reported 37 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, with 13 of them in intensive care.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who has been analyzing the pandemic data, reported the country and the region are starting to see some improvement.
Pieciak said cases, hospitalizations and deaths have started to trend downward nationally during the past week. He said each of those metrics has decreased by over 10%.
In Vermont, he said cases have decreased 15% over the past seven days and 23% over the past 14 days.
“We see some good signs of improvement here in our case numbers,” he said.
Pieciak said every county in the state, except for Orange and Essex, has seen its case rate fall over the past week.
The commissioner said the number of fully vaccinated residents admitted to the hospital with the virus has decreased 14% during the past seven days. He said those not fully vaccinated who needed to be admitted to the hospital dropped 30% over that same time period.
