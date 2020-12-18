MONTPELIER — State officials say, as other states have reported, Vermont won't receive as many doses of novel coronavirus vaccine as officials have thought, but excess doses of what the state did get might make up for it.
At his regular Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said by the time his Tuesday news conference comes around, those at long-term care facilities will have started to receive vaccine doses. Health care workers have been receiving the vaccine in hospitals across the state this week.
“And while it's a huge milestone, we need to remember just because a vaccine exists doesn't mean we can let our guard down. It will still be several more months before the vaccine starts to lower the infection rate of the virus, and we have enough people vaccinated,” Scott said.
Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner, said state officials are still working on who will receive the vaccine next, though he said it will likely include those who are older than 65 years old and those with chronic health conditions. With Vermont being one of the older states in the country, he said that the group older than 65 makes up about 20% of the population.
Depending on how many doses the state gets, Levine said the hope is to start vaccinating them by the end of January or early February.
And the amount of Pfizer vaccine coming appears to be in flux. There have been reports from other states saying the number of doses they were expecting next week has been reduced by the federal government. The governor said he checked with those in his administration to see whether Vermont had its amount reduced as well and Friday morning he learned it had.
Levine said his counterparts in the region have reported a 25% to 35% reduction in the amount of doses they were to receive. He said this state will receive about 975 fewer doses next week, a reduction of about 20%.
It's unclear what has caused the reduction, though Levine said the state might still receive those doses down the road.
Also, he noted health care workers have discovered they can get an extra dose or two out of the vials of vaccine that have been shipped out. The governor said these extra doses can help make up the shortfall.
Levine said there is another vaccine close to being available as well. He said the state has already put in an order for the Moderna vaccine, which has been endorsed by the vaccine committee at the Food and Drug Administration. The health commissioner said emergency use authorization is expected soon.
He said with that authorization, the state could have nearly 34,000 doses of vaccine by the end of the month.
Levine said both vaccines are about 95% effective. He said they both require two shots for maximum effectiveness, with the second Pfizer shot coming 21 days after the first and the Moderna shot 28 days after.
