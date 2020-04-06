MONTPELIER — State officials are “cautiously optimistic” the measures put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus are working.
At a news conference Monday, Gov. Phil Scott said the social distancing requirements appear to be working based on data the state has been collecting.
“It also shows we’re entering a time where we should expect to keep seeing increases in positive tests,” he said.
The Vermont Department of Health announced Monday that 31 more people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 543. There was also an additional death from the virus, bringing that total to 23.
Scott said over the next few weeks residents should prepare for things to get worse before they get better.
“Staying home and separating ourselves from others will be more important than ever. If we fail to do so, our health care system could become overwhelmed and we’ll have more loss of life,” Scott said.
Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said of those tested, about 10% to 12% of them come back positive. Levine said he didn’t want to compare Vermont to other states in terms of who is doing better or worse at controlling the spread, but that positive test rate shows the state is doing pretty well.
He said where there are large outbreaks, such as in Florida, New York or New Jersey, the positive test rate is close to 35% to 40%.
“So I’d like us to realize that this is actually a sign that all of the hard work that everyone in Vermont is doing is actually paying off,” he said.
On Friday Levine said he was recommending people wear face masks when in a confined space in public. The state released guidelines for masks Monday stating cloth masks are acceptable because they can help stop the spread before someone is showing symptoms. Medical-grade masks are to be saved for health care workers and first responders.
Much of the state is shut down due to the pandemic. Scott has put in place an order forcing the closure of all non-essential businesses until April 15. Restaurants are only allowed to offer takeout or delivery. Scott said Monday residents should expect that order to be extended later this week.
Over the weekend the state released information about its stockpile of supplies to fight the spread of the virus.
According to a news release, there are 176 known critical care ventilators in hospitals across Vermont and another 32 available elsewhere. The state has asked FEMA for 600 ventilators and has been told to let FEMA know when state officials see a 72-hour critical need that will outstrip capacity.
The release said the state has been working with hospitals and has bought 452 ventilators with about 50 that have either already arrived or are on their way.
Engineers and clinicians in the state are also behind two efforts to build ventilators in Vermont
For protective equipment, since March 18 the release said the state has fulfilled 708 orders for equipment, 49 are pending and eight were not able to be filled due to items not being stocked at the Strategic National Stockpile. FEMA is not taking quantity orders for PPE, but is sending it along on a rolling basis, according to the release.
There have been four shipments so far, the last was on March 31 and brought in 2,960 N95 respirators. A delivery on March 28 contained 116,080 respirators, 287,000 masks, 64,608 face shields, 45,150 surgical gowns, 3,481 coveralls and 142,000 gloves.
The state has also placed orders for more than 3.7 million items from 10 vendors, according to the release. Hospitals are also starting to sterilize and re-use respirators for health care workers.
So far the state has spent over $20 million on ventilators, personal protective equipment and sterilization equipment to fight the virus that causes COVID-19.
Scott said Monday it took the “gallant effort” of several people to get the state’s supply stockpile to where it is now. He said the state continues to do everything it can to find resources. Once it gets to the point where officials believe there is an excess the state will look to get those items to other states in need.
Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said demand for supplies has not risen to the projected catastrophic levels once thought possible.
“So this is an opportunity to reinforce we’re not burning through personal protective equipment at the rate we otherwise would be if they weren’t taking these measures and really everyone doing their part to minimize the spread of the virus,” Schirling said.
