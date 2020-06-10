In response to the announcement Wednesday by Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders that the state’s secondary schools will open for in-person instruction this fall, the Vermont chapter of the NEA issued caution over the move, stating a need for more planning and collaboration.
Schools closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, switching to remote learning or online instruction.
“Nobody wants to be back in school more than the educators of Vermont,” wrote Don Tinney, a high school English teacher who serves as the elected president of the 13,000-member Vermont-NEA, in a statement. “We understand the economic and political pressure to reopen our schools, but we have to make sure the decision is made with the best, most up-to-date public health science. For schools to reopen, they must be safe for students, parents, and educators.”
The news release, issued moments after the governor’s news conference on Wednesday, noted, “as school reopenings happen slowly in other countries, it is clear that doing so safely and effectively takes the collaboration of many.” Educators, parents, administrators, and health experts must work together to map out a statewide plan to reopen schools, it stated. “The array of factors that must be considered to safely resume in-person instruction is enormous and requires a tremendous amount of work to ensure a safe and effective environment for students, parents, and educators,” Tinney wrote.
“It is unfortunate that Gov. Phil Scott and Education Secretary Dan French chose to make this announcement before the real hard work of planning and preparation has been completed,” Tinney said. “We have one chance to get this right, and to get it right takes time. Again, there is no place where educators would rather be than in school, teaching and caring for students. But without concrete, health- and science-based protocols that must be followed by every school district, today’s announcement adds even more pressure to folks doing this critical planning.”
Tinney said the union has assembled a task force of educators to begin exploring how to safely and effectively return to in-person instruction. A preliminary summary of what educators see as imperative to reopening will be released this week.
This story is developing and will be updated.
