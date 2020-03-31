MONTPELIER – When it comes to Vermonters requiring hospital care due to COVID-19, serious but stable may be the best way to describe the current condition.
It’s one that changes hourly, is documented daily and is beginning to produce trend lines – some more hopeful than others – as hospitals brace for a surge that hasn’t yet arrived.
While the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has nearly tripled in the past week there hasn’t been a similar spike in those requiring hospital care just because they’ve been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
That underscores what state experts – from Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on down – have been saying since the first Vermont case was confirmed three weeks ago. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
Of the 321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont 30 were receiving hospital care on Wednesday – a high for the past week, but not one that placed much of an added strain on hospitals.
According to statistics provided by the state Health Department, 17 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were receiving in-patient care at Vermont hospitals last Tuesday. That number ticked up to 19 on Wednesday, dipped to 11 on Thursday, rose to 14 on Friday and settled at 16 over the weekend. It rose to 19 on Monday and 21 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, it stood at 30 – a hard number that tells only part of the COVID-19 story in terms of hospital capacity.
During the same span, the health department reports reflect a sharp spike in the number of people displaying symptoms of COVID-19 who are receiving in-patient care absent a confirmed diagnosis. Last Tuesday that number was nine; this Tuesday it was 52. It dropped to 45 on Wednesday.
What does it mean?
It means on Tuesday 73 Vermont hospital beds were occupied by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, and on Wednesday that number stood at 75.
Serious but stable.
The nine unconfirmed cases being monitored in Vermont hospitals last Tuesday jumped to 17 last Wednesday and ticked up to 18 on Thursday before dropping to 14 on Friday. The number spiked to 34 on Saturday and swelled to 46 on Sunday. That’s where it stayed on Monday before increasing to 52 on Tuesday and then dipping to 45 on Wednesday.
The one-day reduction is probably misleading, and given the corresponding increase in the number of confirmed cases receiving in-patient care likely means the test results came back and some patients who had been monitored have now been diagnosed.
A third statistic being tracked by the health department involves the number of patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 who have recovered and/or have been discharged from Vermont’s hospitals. There were none last Tuesday or Wednesday; and one each on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, there were 14; another 14 patients were discharged on Sunday.
It wasn’t a weekend blip.
On Monday, 15 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Vermont hospitals, and the health department reported there were another 15 on Tuesday, and 21 more on Wednesday.
That matters because while the health department has been tracking COVID-19 patients it has also been monitoring available hospital beds.
That number hasn’t dipped below 550 available beds in the past eight days, and has surpassed 600 three times, including Wednesday, when the count stood at 610. The figure includes more 300 off-site beds created in places like the Barre Municipal Auditorium to handle overflow in the event things take a turn for the worse.
Pandemic aside, bed availability can be a volatile number.
On Monday, the department reported there were a total of 644 available beds, including 53 in intensive care units. Both were seven-day highs. On Tuesday the total number of available beds dropped to 584, including 35 ICU beds. The latter number was a low for a week during which the number had hovered in the mid- to high-40s before peaking at 53. On Wednesday, there were 610 available beds, including 46 ICU beds and 91 isolation beds.
It remains to be seen whether that reflects a flattening of the curve, the calm before the storm or, as officials hope and fear, a little bit of both. The numbers can change quickly and they are stressing the importance of good hygiene, social distancing and observing Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.
While COVID-19 is mild in most cases, it is potentially deadly in others with older adults and people with existing health problems most likely to suffer severe illness. The number of Vermont deaths tied to the virus increased from 13 to 16 on Wednesday.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(1) comment
If "shelter in place" is effective it will feel like we didn't need to do it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.