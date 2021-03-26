MONTPELIER — Vermont set a new record Friday with 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported and state officials say a significant portion of them are people younger than 30 years old.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the state had been seeing daily case numbers in the 80s and 100s.
“This is a concerning number of new cases and should not be dismissed, but it is also not the entire picture,” Levine said.
He said the state has been successful in meeting its primary goal of saving life and reducing severe illness by vaccinating older residents and the more vulnerable.
Levine said there were 26 people currently hospitalized with the virus and four in the intensive-care unit (ICU). He said those numbers are much lower than they were at the height of the pandemic.
He said case numbers are higher across the country.
Levine said the weather is starting to get warmer so people are moving around more and interacting. He said there are also variants of the virus in Vermont now that are more transmissible, such as the so-called B-117 or the “United Kingdom variant.”
The commissioner said half of the new cases reported in the past two weeks and a little more than half of the total reported Friday were people younger than the age of 30. He said the largest age band for the new cases has been age 20 to 29.
“The most important piece of information that I want you to take home though is to note carefully that only a handful, in fact, only four, of the cases were (people) aged 65 or older. This again is a vivid illustration of the success of the vaccination strategy we’re using,” Levine said.
Levine said the cases were too new so it was difficult to know why younger people were catching the virus in such numbers. But he said younger people are generally more mobile, tend to gather more and often have public-facing jobs that may put them in contact with more people at a time when a more-transmissible virus is around.
The governor said he was caught by surprise by Friday’s case total. But he said the state’s death rate has reduced significantly since December and January and there are fewer people hospitalized.
“It’s concerning. It’s something that we all have the ability to prevent in some capacity. We can’t let our guard down. We need to continue to wear our masks, stay physically distant, avoid crowds, wash your hands. All the things that we’ve done over the last 13, 14 months are going to be important over the next couple of months as well,” he said.
Scott said if the state starts seeing more hospitalizations and deaths, officials will react accordingly, meaning restrictions may be added back or reopening plans delayed.
“But at this point in time, we don’t see that there’s a need to change course,” he said.
Those 60 years old or older started signing up for vaccine appointments Thursday with the 50-plus group eligible to sign up Monday.
Eligible residents are asked to register online for a vaccine appointment at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by phone at 855-722-7878. Appointments can also be made at the websites for Walgreens, CVS and Kinney Drugs.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 34.5% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Well, bars are open now. How about a COVID vaccination card for entry? Oldster month out! Since summer is on the way, bars with outside seating could allow those without a vaccine outdoors, only.
