MARSHFIELD – More than 20 residents in the area have volunteered to help get people groceries or medication in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Drew McNaughton is the enrichment coordinator for Montpelier’s public schools. Schools across the state have shut down due to the virus that causes COVID-19. So McNaughton has been working from home.
While at home he’s decided to help organize a group of volunteers in the Marshfield and Plainfield areas who can go to stores to pick up items for those who may not be able.
“It seemed like the natural thing to do. It seems like a natural response for a community to take care of the vulnerable populations,” he said.
Health officials have said those that are older, have chronic health conditions or have a compromised immune system are most at risk from the virus. People are being told to stay home as much as they can and to stay at least six feet away from others in effort to keep the virus from spreading. Some who have tested positive for the virus or are showing symptoms are being told to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.
McNaughton has been promoting the effort on Front Porch Forum and so far 22 people have signed up to volunteer. Those who volunteered have agreed to share their contact information with those looking for items to be delivered.
So far he said there’s only been one request for delivery: a resident who needed heart medication. But McNaughton believes that will change the longer this goes on and the stricter the isolation requirements during the pandemic.
“There’s going to be more people sheltering in place and it’s going to be up to the healthy and the young to step up for once. The millennials are going to be facing an actual challenge,” he said.
Those either looking to volunteer or have a delivery made can contact McNaughton by email at drewcmcnaughton@gmail.com or by phone at 802-426-3018. McNaughton has also shared the volunteer list on Front Porch Forum so anyone who wants a delivery can reach out to a volunteer directly. The list can be found here: tiny.cc/2eenlz
He said one of the hard parts about the pandemic is the anxiety people are feeling due to the uncertainty of how long this will go on with no defined end date.
“To me, that’s the unnerving part,” he said.
To help pass the time, he said he’s been doing projects around the house and doing things outside. He said he would bet plenty of people will have renovation projects completed by themselves by the time this is all over.
“A lot of amateur carpenters are going to emerge,” he said.
