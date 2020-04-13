BARRE – In a cost-cutting move necessitated by the COVID-19 crisis, roughly 20 percent of city employees started voluntary furloughs Monday.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie, who had hoped as many as 10 municipal employees would volunteer to be placed on furlough by Friday’s deadline, said Monday he was pleasantly surprised when 18 agreed.
In a city with 92 full-time employees, that’s a significant chunk of the workforce. It is bigger still when you consider more than half of the city’s employees – those who work for the police and fire and ambulance departments, as well as emergency dispatchers and those responsible for operating the water and wastewater treatment plants, weren’t eligible.
When you add in Mackenzie and his department heads – most of whom are now working remotely with City Hall closed to the public – many of the employees who were able to be furloughed actually volunteered.
Mackenzie said that will go a long way toward wiping out what remains of a projected year-end deficit that at one point was pushing $500,000 due to an anticipated loss of $400,000 in revenue tied to to current pandemic.
By this time last week, Mackenzie had trimmed the projected deficit to roughly $200,000 – as was the case in Montpelier – furloughs were offered as a way to make up at least some of the difference.
Assuming all 18 employees remain on furlough through the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Mackenzie said the city should save roughly $175,000. That will turn a once-daunting deficit into something significantly more manageable.
Mackenzie said many – if not most – of those who elected to be furloughed shouldn’t be hurt financially by the decision and several could come out ahead based on an enhanced unemployment benefit that is now available.
According to rough calculations, Mackenzie said the city determined those earning less than $22-an-hour be better off collecting unemployment given the fixed benefit of $600-a-week they will receive in addition to up to $513 a week they would otherwise collect in unemployment. The supplemental benefit, which was included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act approved by Congress, is scheduled to remain in effect for eligible employees through July 31.
Mackenzie said he expects to recall workers well before then, though some could return to work on an as-needed basis before the June 30 date he has in mind for most.
According to Mackenzie, the enhanced unemployment benefit and the city’s ability to maintain the full range of benefits for furloughed employees made the decision easier for city staff than it otherwise would have been, while preventing the need for layoffs and putting a detectable dent in the projected deficit.
“The fundamental objective was cost savings and I think we’ve achieved that,” Mackenzie said.
