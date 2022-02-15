MONTPELIER — State officials say coronavirus activity in Vermont continues to decline.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who has been analyzing the pandemic data, said the state continues to see improved trends. Pieciak said the seven-day average for cases has decreased 23% during the past seven days and 55% during the past 14 days. Cases are reportedly down 84% from the omicron peak seen last month.
He said the state reported 2,171 cases in the past week, 762 fewer cases than the week before and the fewest cases seen in a week since Nov. 1. Testing fell 6.7% in the past week, but the positivity rate for tests decreased 20%, outpacing the reduction in testing.
Pieciak said modeling expects cases to continue to fall through the rest of the month.
For hospitalizations, the rate of residents becoming hospitalized from the virus has decreased 31% over the past week. The number of people in the intensive-care unit with the virus decreased 10% in the last week.
The death rate has not come down, however. Vermont now averages two deaths from the virus per day this month with 30 deaths reported as of Feb. 15. Pieciak said so far the death rate in February is similar to January and December.
He said modeling predicts deaths to decrease through the end of February. Pieciak said cases and hospitalizations have decreased so deaths should follow suit.
Because of the increased virus activity caused by the omicron variant through the past months and other factors, state officials have held off on recommending schools drop their mask mandates for students if the student population reaches 80% vaccinated. Education Secretary Dan French said masking in schools is being discussed regionally and nationally.
French said Massachusetts and Connecticut have announced they will no longer require masking in schools as of Feb. 28. He said Rhode Island has reported it will end its requirement on March 4.
He said those states were impacted by omicron sooner than Vermont and are now seeing lower comparative numbers than Vermont.
“Although we remain optimistic about the trends we’re seeing in Vermont, we’re not ready to jump to a recommendation for the removal of masks altogether. But I expect that recommendation will be coming at some point,” the education secretary said.
French said the state is recommending schools adopt the 80% vaccinated metric to drop masking requirements on Feb. 28. He said this metric was first introduced in August, but was delayed, in part, to allow students to get vaccinated.
He said the Feb. 28 deadline gives families and students time to prepare for the change and gives the state the ability to monitor virus numbers throughout the next couple of weeks.
French said when the state does get to the point that officials will recommend dropping mask requirements entirely, schools will still have the ability to require masks if they so choose.
“Although we encourage them to follow the state recommendations, which are crafted in collaboration with our public health experts at the Department of Health,” French said.
He said schools also should look to remove unnecessary mitigation measures. French didn’t name any schools, but he said he’s heard of schools not letting students talk during lunch and requiring masks when students are outside at recess or in smaller groups outside.
“None of these types of measures are necessary and they send the wrong message to students that our schools are not safe from the virus,” he said.
The governor, who has recently taken his weekly news conferences as an opportunity to advocate for his budget proposals, said given the state’s high vaccination rate and what is now known about the impacts of certain mitigation measures, “it’s time to adapt.”
“The fact is, our kids need to get back to normal. They’ve been through a lot so we should begin this transition as soon as possible. I want everyone to understand that this came with a lot of thought and deliberation and we would not be making this change if we didn’t think it was the right thing to do,” Scott said.
The governor said the risk of kids not being able to see the faces of their friends, of the anxiety that comes with the constant reminder of the virus from wearing masks and of the constant strain the pandemic has had on their mental health far outweighs the risk those kids face from the virus.
He said some residents will be upset that the state isn’t moving faster while others won’t be comfortable with this change. Scott said it’s OK if someone wants to keep wearing a mask.
“As we move forward, it’s individual circumstances that will drive these decisions. And everyone has the right to make those calculations for themselves,” he said.
