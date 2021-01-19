MONTPELIER — State officials say cases of the novel coronavirus are starting to come down in Vermont and nationally.
Also, they gave a briefing on the latest relief efforts passed by Congress.
Just last week, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said cases of the virus had never been higher in the U.S.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular Tuesday news conference, Pieciak, who analyzes the pandemic data, said this week’s data “provides a much more optimistic outlook for our country, for our region and for our state. Suggesting, even, that the U.S. may have surpassed its third peak.”
Pieciak cautioned, as residents have seen during the past 10 months, things can change quickly, for the better but the worse as well.
He said the national case rate has declined each of the past seven days. He said there’s been an 18% decrease in new cases reported this week. Pieciak noted this is the first sustained decrease in cases that isn’t associated with a decrease in testing related to the holidays.
“More encouraging, new case growth is slowing in every region of the country. So the improvements we’ve seen are not limited to a small handful of states, but in fact 41 states experienced case decreases over the past week,” he said.
Also, Vermont has seen its daily case counts drop. There were 142 new cases reported Friday, 123 reported Monday and 102 reported Tuesday.
The state continues to vaccinate residents and will start giving shots next week to Vermonters who are 75 years old or older and don’t live in a long-term care facility. The state is finishing up vaccinating health care workers, first responders and those at such facilities.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 28,300 people have received their first shot of the vaccine, or about 6% of the state’s population older than age 16. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy. Nearly 6,200 people have been given their second shot in Vermont.
Congress has passed more legislation aimed to help businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Former Barre Mayor Thomas Lauzon, a certified public accountant, is a member of a task force the governor created to help the state’s economy through the pandemic.
Lauzon gave a presentation Tuesday talking about what programs are available and for whom they are available. More information about the programs can be found at the website for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
Lauzon said the Employee Retention Tax Credit was created by the CARES Act, passed last year in response to the pandemic, and improved upon by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. He said the tax credit is refundable and is calculated on payroll and health expenses.
“Employers will receive almost immediate access to dollars by reducing required payroll tax deposits or by receiving a refund of taxes,” he said.
He said businesses that qualify will need to show a “full or partial suspension” of operations or a percentage of reduced revenue.
Lauzon said businesses that receive this tax credit can apply for a loan from the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) as well. He said businesses couldn’t have both under the CARES Act.
Lauzon said the amount an employer receives per employee for the tax credit has been increased from $5,000 to $14,000. He said there is no application for the tax credit, it is taken on IRS Form 941/943.
He said the Families First Coronavirus Response Act included a refundable tax credit, too. This one generally applies to all employers with fewer than 500 employees.
This tax credit is given to businesses that provided leave to employees from April 1, 2020 to March 31 of this year.
Lauzon said businesses can again apply for the first round of PPP funding. He said the rules are largely the same as before. He said those who are self-employed and partnerships are eligible for the loan.
He said borrowers who were approved for a PPP loan previously, but didn’t draw the full amount, canceled the loan or repaid what they were given can go back and take that money out again.
Lauzon said the qualifying restrictions on the second round of PPP loans are slightly narrower. He said eligible businesses will need to have 300 or fewer employees and show a 25% reduction in revenue through a traditional quarter, or three months time, instead of through a whole year. He said businesses cannot receive the second version of a PPP loan unless they have been given the first.
Lauzon said there’s another loan available, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He said unlike a PPP loan, this loan is not forgivable and is made directly with the Small Business Association to meet financial obligations and operating expenses. This loan is generally available to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, including nonprofts. Businesses that are in an “economically distressed area” and experienced an economic loss of 30% are eligible for an additional advance of about $10,000 which is a grant. The loan amount will generally be about six months of working capital, Lauzon said.
Also, he said Congress established the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant. This grant has made $15 billion available for businesses such as movie theaters, zoos and other live venues that have had to shut down due to the pandemic. Lauzon said $2 billion has been set aside for businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
He said grant funds will be given on a tiered structure with those suffering the greatest revenue loss going to the top of the list.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.