BARRE – The details are still being worked out, but the Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. will be hosting a “virtual job fair” in lieu of the one it had hoped to host at the Barre Municipal Auditorium on April 1.
Concerns about the new coronavirus and COVID-19 made postponing the in-person edition of the 11th annual Central Vermont Job Fair an easy call given restrictions on events with large crowds. More than 600 people looking for work attended last year’s fair, which featured representatives of 72 employers.
Though they haven’t settled on a date, CVEDC officials are hoping to host the in-person fair some time in September or October, but they don’t want to let April 1 go by the boards.
Though there are still details to be worked out, the date ill serve as the kickoff to a virtual job fair that will use an existing website – centralvtjobfair.com – as a dedicated hub for detailed job listings from employers who planned to participate in the in-person fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.