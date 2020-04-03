BARRE – The lineup is set and a forum featuring the three candidates still in the running to replace Superintendent John Pandolfo will start 30 minutes earlier than originally planned on Monday.
The interactive forum that will be live-streamed on YouTube (https://youtu.be/dkT7HOXpuG8) will start at 5:30 p.m. with White River Valley Superintendent Bruce Labs introducing himself to viewers and responding to questions submitted using the chat window of the stream. Viewers will also be encouraged to submit their feedback by clicking on an online form that will be posted in the stream chat.
The three finalists – Bruce Labs, Donald Van Nostrand and David Wells – will appear in back-to-back-to-back 45-minute segments.
Labs, who currently works as superintendent of the White River Valley Supervisory Union, will be up first. His portion of the virtual forum will run from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
Van Nostrand, who is serving as interim superintendent in the Franklin West Supervisory Union, will be live-streaming from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
Wells, the principal at the Royalton Campus of White River Valley School, will star in the final segment, which will be live-streamed from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.
The School Board, which will be interviewing all three finalists by video conference on Tuesday, will consider viewer feedback from Monday’s forum in making its decision.
