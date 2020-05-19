BARRE — Dinner is off the table and next week’s annual meeting of member-owners of the cooperatively owned grocery store planned for downtown Barre won’t remotely resemble those held in years past because, well, it will be conducted remotely.
Cooperatives aren’t immune to the COVID-19 crisis, which unsettled plans for the Granite City Grocery’s annual meeting that, but for the pandemic, would have resembled the one held last year at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Scratch that, according to Nick Landry, president of the co-op’s shorthanded board.
Landry said next Wednesday’s “virtual annual meeting” will be the beginning of a multi-step process that will include elections conducted by mail and email to fill several open seats on the co-op’s board and decide the fate of proposed bylaw changes that will soon be published online at granitecitygrocery.coop
Those interested in running for a board that currently has four active members, but has seats for up to 13, must email applications for nomination to info@granitecitygrocery.coop today. The brief applications are available on the co-op’s website and Landry said member-owners interested in running needn’t worry about the length of their résumés.
“Basically, we’re looking for members with time and a willingness to make the community a better place,” he said.
Landry said “rebuilding the board” is a key goal for a group that was already stretched thin before recently losing a member.
A week from today, Landry said the links to a couple of pre-recorded presentations will be posted on the co-op’s website along with details for a soon-to-be-settled plan to host one, or more, interactive online sessions that will allow the co-op’s owners to quiz board members about the status of the project.
There won’t be a big reveal because Landry said the board has learned that getting ahead of itself is a mistake.
“We can’t skip the line,” he said, noting that opening a cooperatively owned grocery store if everything falls into place can take an average of 5 to 9 years.
“We have not done a good job of explaining that process,” he said.
Landry said the board hasn’t settled on a platform for the online question and answer sessions, but will soon have to make that decision, while driving member-owners to the co-op’s website to update their contact information.
Landry said obtaining updated information is important because voting this year will be conducted entirely by mail or email. That’s how open seats on the board will be filled and that’s how a series of proposed bylaw changes will be decided.
All ballots must be returned by June 24 when the results will be tabulated and posted on the co-op’s website.
Among the bylaw changes member-owners will be asked to consider is one that would lift a requirement Granite City Grocery be operated “exclusively on a cooperative and nonprofit basis.”
Landry said the “nonprofit” language could be constraining and the board was proposing a change that would give the co-op more flexibility.
“We don’t want to prevent future choices,” he said, noting the justification for the bylaw changes and the status of the project will be included in presentations that will be uploaded next Wednesday to spark discussion at a virtual annual meeting that won’t feature the lure of free food and live entertainment.
“The meal is out of the question this year,” he said.
From a planning perspective, Landry said the board was ahead of the game this year until COVID-19 changed the rules. Plans for next week’s annual meeting, including its in-it-for-the-long-haul theme “Sustained Community Involvement,” were finalized in February and then altered out of necessity after the public-health crisis hit in March.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.