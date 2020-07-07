Masks will be on and wild parties will be off if students return to Vermont campuses this fall.
Gov. Phil Scott issued his guidance on reopening Vermont's colleges and universities, saying he believed the work of a task force made up of public health and higher education officials had found a safe way to bring Vermont's students back to campus.
"Vermont has continued to show it is possible to reopen in a limited way," Scott said. "I believe we can take this step forward in the fall."
Scott said this with his usual caveat that he will not hesitate to reverse course if the data on Vermont's infection rate supports such a change.
Former Norwich University President Richard Schneider, who headed the task force on reopening higher education, said the goal is to make Vermont the safest place to go to college. That will involve changes in traditional campus life, he said.
"We're training the workforce," he said. "This is their normal now. If they're going to work, they might as well learn to do this now."
The guidelines include a mandatory quarantine police on campuses, aggressive health screenings, reduction in visitors to campus and particularly to dorms and requiring all students, faculty and staff to sign a "health safety contract."
"There are ramifications if they threaten our communities by not following these contracts," Schneider said, including expulsion for students terminating employees who violate terms. "It would involve things like throwing wild parties. ... Let's say you have an employee who says 'No, it's my right not to wear a mask.' Well, it's not your right to work at this school."
Schneider said school leadership will appeal to students' "inner best self," talking about the duty to "defend the Republic" instilled at Norwich University and the sense of global citizenship instilled at Middlebury College. He said schools would "change what's normal" and that students would have to hold each other accountable. He compared the needed change to the shift in attitudes among students toward acquaintance rape.
"It's not perfect, certainly, but better than we were 10 years ago," he said.
Schools also will adjust academic calendars. Schneider said he expects students to go home at Thanksgiving and not return until after New Year's, with the fall semester either ending or continuing online. Schneider said roughly 56,000 people attend college in Vermont. He said it is too early to say how many of them are expected to show up in the fall.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said all students will be tested for COVID-19 at the beginning of the semester and again a week later. Beyond that, he said students will be tested when they have symptoms, and contact tracing will be carried out as it is in the rest of the state. He said some colleges will have regular testing throughout the semester.
"That could look like every other week," he said. "That could look like twice a week."
Schneider said what will happen with athletics remains to be determined. He said officials are concerned about high-contact sports like football, but that they are looking to the NCAA for guidance.
