It’s been a roller coaster of a year for Vermont’s dairy industry.
“Going into 2020 it was looking like it was going to be a fairly good year market-wise and cash flow-wise … and then obviously March comes around and the pandemic hits and overnight we were looking at losing over 30% of our income,” said Stephanie Pope, of Iroquois Acres NWA LLC, a 600-head dairy farm that’s been in her family for three generations. “There were a lot of sleepless nights ... trying to navigate what to do and how to save our business.”
Iroquois Acres supplies milk to Agri-Mark, the dairy cooperative that owns the Cabot brand. Her farm was among the many that felt the hit to the wholesale dairy market when restaurants, schools and other large-scale users closed by executive order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Pope said a great deal of her time went into researching and applying for the grants and programs the federal government made available through the CARES Act and other sources. They were instrumental in keeping the farm afloat.
“Everyone’s business is more than a business to them, and when you’re a dairy farm it’s your livelihood; it’s your passion; it’s your family; it’s your legacy. It’s not just a job for us,” she said.
She said she’s aware of two farms that closed in recent months, the continuation of a decades-long trend that’s seen the number of dairy farms in Bridport go from nearly 100 to countable on one hand.
It’s hard to tell how many farms in Vermont closed due to the pandemic, said Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts. Dairy farms, on a monthly basis, submit reports to the state for water quality monitoring purposes and the number reporting are the number producing milk.
“I would say, if we go back to when the pandemic really kicked into gear in March, April and May, we did see a number of dairy farmers exit, because we saw milk (prices) go way, way down,” said Tebbetts. “With the state and federal programs that were available, things have stabilized, certainly not to where we want it to be, but it’s very volatile.”
National and regional markets have to be considered, he said, adding that state and federal aid programs pumped about $22 million into Vermont’s dairy economy over the course of the year.
Kiersten Bourgeois, of Dairy Farmers of America which merged with St. Albans Cooperative Creamery in 2019, said that according to figures from the state, the average number of dairy farms in the fourth financial quarter of 2020 is at 619, down from 631 in the third quarter. There were 646, on average, in the first quarter of the year.
“One thing that’s important to understand, this has been a trend line that’s been continuing in terms of a reduction in overall farm numbers,” said Leon Berthiaume, senior adviser for Vermont for Dairy Farmers of America. “This isn’t unique to 2020.”
He said Vermont dairy farms close for myriad reasons. Often they’re owned by families, with each generation taking over the previous one, and many young farmers are choosing opportunities elsewhere.
“We can’t look at farm numbers alone,” said Berthiaume. “Milk production continues to be relatively stable. It’s slightly down from last year from what I can see now but, ultimately, the milk volume continues to be there to support our operations and support the customers we provide milk and milk products to.”
Seven years ago, Pope’s sister, Nicole Foster, started Bridport Creamery. She mainly sells cheese curds with some hard cheese, as well.
“I was selling bulk to restaurants, that was over half by business, and that went away 100%,” she said, recalling the last time she drove with a delivery to Burlington where many of her buyers used to operate.
She also sold at the farmers market in Rutland, but hasn’t since the pandemic, as she doesn’t feel safe.
“To replace my markets, I’ve had to go farther away,” she said.
Foster was among 15 businesses accepted into a state program that connected them to a person with online and digital marketing expertise. Foster said after eight weeks, she was connected to buyers in New York City and hopes to begin selling to them in January.
“I had to reinvent my business over the last bunch of months, which is never any fun,” she said. “I think a lot of the cheese makers have done the same, that’s been kind of standard.”
She’s optimistic, but says she’ll be anxious until those sales she’s looking at in January come through. Her hope is that her business might ultimately grow from this, as the skills she learned through the state program are useful going forward.
“It’s been an interesting learning curve for everybody, and we’ve been glad to be able to help support that education so folks can sell online, they can learn about e-commerce, direct sales, selling on Amazon,” said Tebbetts.
Tebbetts said there’s reason to be hopeful. Early on in the pandemic, there were shortages in stores of certain items, namely toilet paper, but there also were limits on how much milk and dairy people could buy at a time, and the meat selections were reduced in some places. This put food supply lines on people’s minds, and has made many look to more local sources.
“The consumer has rediscovered how important food is, and the food system, and how it gets to their table,” he said.
