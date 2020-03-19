BURLINGTON – Around 300 people watched a University of Vermont webinar aimed at educating the public about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The webinar featured Dr. Jan Carney, associate dean of public health and health policy at the university.
Carney said this virus is called “novel” because it’s new, so humans don’t have any immunity to it. Because of that, the virus comes with unknowns, such as how much it will spread and for how long. She said it also means there haven’t been any vaccines or medical treatments yet developed to fight it.
But she said there are things people can do to stop the spread. Carney said researchers looked into a past pandemic involving the flu in 1918. She said the research showed cities that closed down schools as soon as they could and banned public gatherings, and did so for a long period of time, saw fewer deaths than cities that didn’t. The state has since closed public schools and banned gatherings of 50 people or more.
“We’re closing schools. We’re closing bars and restaurants. So people can still get takeout meals, but we’re not having people congregate together. We are limiting visitor access in hospitals. We are severely restricting access in places in our nursing homes, long-term-care facilities, assisted living where we might have older people, who we know with COVID-19, are more vulnerable,” she said.
When it comes to people trying to avoid getting the virus themselves, Carney said people are being asked to stay six feet away from each other. She said if someone feels sick they should stay home.
“We should be washing our hands often. If we can’t wash our hands for some reason we should be using hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol,” she said.
Carney said objects that are frequently touched, such as cellphones or computer keyboards or door knobs, should be cleaned often. She said it’s unknown how long the virus stays alive on surfaces, but that doesn’t matter if the surface is properly cleaned.
Carney said people should be using common sense.
“If your previous habit was to go to the grocery store every day, you might want to stop and say ‘Hmm, maybe I’ll just go once a week.’ And we don’t all have to go at the same time. Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. might be very, very crowded,” she said.
Carney said if someone feels sick and wants to get tested for the virus they are not to go to the nearest emergency room. She said that person should call their doctor for guidance. She said the vast majority of people who get this virus can simply stay home and get better. Carney added testing is limited because there’s a nationwide shortage of tests.
She said the phone should also be used more instead of meeting people in person, or use a video call. She said if someone is 60 years old or older or has a chronic medical condition, those that have been deemed higher risk for the virus, and they have a grandchild who has a runny nose, it might be best to stay home and call instead of visiting.
“I think it’s reassuring to hear someone’s voice. You can tell if they’re worried, if they’re upset, if they’re stressed, if they are just lonely,” Carney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.