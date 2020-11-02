MONTPELIER – Students and staff at Union Elementary School returned to classrooms Monday morning following a precautionary week of remote instruction that was triggered by the latest in a series of COVID-19 cases.
Ten days after learning a seventh member of the school community had tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in-person instruction resumed at Union Elementary.
“Knock on wood, right now, it’s going well,” Principal Ryan Heraty said.
According to Heraty, there was no perceptible drop in attendance and a previously quarantined “pod” that included six people eventually diagnosed with COVID last month, returned with the rest of the school.
That “pod” already was learning remotely when the seventh case was detected. A contact tracing team from the state Department of Health quickly concluded the new case was unrelated to the other six.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel relayed news of the fresh case to the school community and her decision that the pre-K-4 school would shift to remote learning on Friday, Oct. 23.
After consulting with health department officials that morning, Bonesteel decided to extend the school-wide shift to virtual learning through all of last week, while tentatively planning to return to in-person instruction on Monday.
In making the decision, Bonesteel acknowledged the still-evolving nature of an outbreak that had been linked to hockey teams that play at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center. The first six cases at UES were eventually tied to the Montpelier rink.
Bonesteel said she hoped the virtual week would allow contact tracers time to do their important work, and provide time for results from additional testing – like a pop-up event that was held at Montpelier High School Wednesday to come back.
On Friday, Bonesteel signaled that, absent any weekend surprises, students and staff would return to Union Elementary as planned Monday morning.
Following an uneventful weekend, Heraty confirmed the school – including the “pod” that had been quarantined since Oct. 15 – made that transition Monday morning.
The shift from in-person instruction to remote learning and back again didn’t affect any of the other three schools in the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School system. With the exception of siblings of students in the quarantined “pod” who were asked to stay home as a precaution, in-person instruction wasn’t interrupted for the vast majority of students at Roxbury Village School or Main Street Middle School in Montpelier.
Hybrid learning that has been in place for students at Montpelier High School was unaffected.
