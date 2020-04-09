The unemployment system in the state is overwhelmed by the amount of people making claims.
The Vermont Department of Labor announced Thursday as of April 4, 71,667 people have filed for unemployment since March 15 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. For the week ending April 4, the department reported 16,474 initial unemployment claims were processed, an increase of 15,955 from the same week last year.
Many businesses have been forced to shut down by the state because health officials are telling people to stay home in an effort to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
This has caused massive layoffs across the state, which means a run on unemployment insurance. Residents have been going on social media reporting calling the Department of Labor dozens if not hundreds of times without success. Others report issues with the online portal used for starting claims. Some say they have been out of work for weeks and haven’t received any unemployment funds.
Jack Castellaneta owns and operates Formula Nissan in Berlin. Castellaneta said he had to layoff 12 employees.
He said it’s no one’s fault, but this is impacting people’s livelihoods. The system operates by having people refiling claims every week. Castellaneta said a system like that might work under normal circumstances, but that’s not now.
“Let’s streamline it, give people a check until this thing is over,” he said.
Castellaneta said when Gov. Phil Scott issued his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and told businesses to close, he said the state would take care of the economy until the crisis is over. He said that doesn’t work with an old unemployment system.
Castellaneta said he wasn’t trying to point fingers, he just wants to take care of his employees.
Keith Paxman owns and operates three businesses in central Vermont with his business partner Rich McSheffrey. The pair own Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen and Two Loco Guys in Barre and Cornerstone Burger Co. in Northfield. Paxman said Thursday they’ve had to lay off all 54 of their employees.
He said he’s heard about the issues with unemployment, including someone who called nearly 200 times, but the Department of Labor is doing the best it can with the manpower it has.
“I don’t think that there is any agency in our country that could have planned for this kind of fallout,” he said.
Paxman said the state is working as quickly as it can to fix things. He said none of us knew how long this crisis was going to last when it first started.
Paxman said he’s created a private Facebook group for all employees from the three companies.
“I put it out there really as a place where we can all get on privately and connect with each other. If they want to share a funny story or a picture, just something so we can still be bonded and be able to communicate,” he said.
Paxman said he’s been using the group to share information about things employees can apply for when it comes to financial assistance.
At a news conference Wednesday, the governor said the unemployment system right now is a real problem for Vermonters. Scott said the state has brought in about 45 people from other departments to help answer calls, but the state needs to do better.
Kyle Thweatt, communications and outreach coordinator for the Department of Labor, said Thursday the department has been doing everything it can to expand its ability to receive calls. Thweatt said the state has been using workers from Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas to answer calls.
He said there also have been some errors in data processing. The department has been working to correct errors as quickly as it can, but Thweatt said they are dealing with an unprecedented volume of claims.
He said the issues the department is dealing with may result in delays for those receiving unemployment, but it will not impact the amount they get.
“We’re asking for patience from people. We certainly understand that this is a time where patience is not something we assume people are going to have. It’s tough and we recognize as much as it’s an unprecedented time for us, it’s probably one of, if not the, hardest times that a lot of individuals and families are going through,” he said.
He said the department has been holding virtual town halls to educate employers and employees on how the system works. The videos can be found at bit.ly/2RraVEn.
There does appear to be some light at the end of the tunnel. Thweatt said the department is starting to see a bit of flattening for initial claims. He said once that number goes down, the focus will then turn to those continuing to apply for unemployment and fixing any issues they may have so they can continue to get paid.
