The Vermont Department of Health on Sunday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, and two new COVID-related deaths in a day.
The state is reporting a total of 22 deaths in Vermont caused by COVID-19. On Saturday, the total stood at 20.
On Sunday, a daily update from the health department reported 512 positive tests for COVID-19 from 6,582 tests. On Saturday, there were 70 reported new positives -- the highest one-day increase since the state began tracking COVID-19 on March 7. The number of cases on Friday was 389; on Saturday was 461.
In addition, as of Sunday, 62 individuals were being monitored for COVID-19; some 745 had completed monitoring.
The daily update on Sunday said that 29 people remain hospitalized for COVID-19 and 44 are hospitalized as they are being tested for COVID-19. That is unchanged from Friday's and Saturday's posting by the state.
The department is reporting there are 22 positive cases currently in Washington County; 27 in Rutland County.
If you have questions about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1. If you have trouble reaching 2-1-1, dial 1-866-652-4636. You can also use the Ask a Question tool at https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus
If you are sick or concerned about your health, contact your health care provider by phone. Not everybody needs to be tested. Do not call the health department. Do not go to the hospital, except in a life-threatening situation.
