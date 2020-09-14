DUXBURY -- Crossett Brook Middle School will not be open for in-person instruction this week after school officials were notified that a fifth-grader and a seventh-grader who attended school on the first day, Sept. 8, have tested positive for COVID-19.
That news was sent to families from Harwood Union Unified School District Superintendent Brigid Nease just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The district is set to return for its second week of school for the 2020-21 school year after opening last week with students attending in person either Tuesday or Thursday under a hybrid plan that splits classes into two groups.
Nease wrote: “I am writing to inform you that today [Crossett Brook Principal] Tom Drake and I have been notified that we have two students at Crossett Brook, one in grade 5 and one in 7, that tested positive for COVID who attended school last Tuesday, Sept. 8th. Our team is working with the VT Dept. of Health to implement the required guidelines including contact tracing and quarantine. Families and staff will be notified by the department of health as required based on exposure. Due to the number of students and staff that will be required to quarantine, Crossett Brook will not be open for in person instruction this week. All five days the week of Sept. 14th at CBMS only will be remote. All other HUUSD campuses will remain open as regularly scheduled for in person days on Tuesday and Thursday.”
Nease explained that due to medical privacy laws, the school district cannot release further details about the affected students including their names.
“We will continue to communicate changes and updates with you as allowed. Please know that we are
the first district in the state to implement these regulations. Our approach will be the most conservative possible, while balancing safety with keeping schools open. We ask for your patience. With your participation, we believe we can continue to provide a safe and positive learning experience,” Nease said.
The communication asked that parents be sure to answer any calls from the state Health Department as contact tracing staff will be activated and it noted that affected spaces at the school have been cleaned and disinfected per VermontHealth Department guidance.
The message urges parents to keep students with any symptoms home and to contact their doctor. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
Nease also reminds families of steps to take to prevent the spread of the virus including hand-washing, wearing masks, distancing and covering coughs and sneezes.
Crossett Brook Middle School serves students in grades 5 through 8 from Waterbury and Duxbury and students from other communities in the district who choose to attend there.
