MARSHFIELD – Twinfield Union School is offering food for students who are now home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
With schools in the process of closing in response to the pandemic, the school that serves Plainfield and Marshfield is offering home delivery for lunch and the next day’s breakfast for each day school is closed. Teachers will be in touch to see who is interested and where food needs to be delivered.
Those who are interested, but haven’t heard from the school by Wednesday morning are urged to call the school at 802-426-3213.
