MONTPELIER — When it comes to the tales of central Vermont's Twin Cities, it is mercifully time for some 2020 hindsight.
The dominant story line — the COVID-19 crisis — was the same in Barre as it was in Montpelier for much of the year that's about to end.
If nothing else, the pandemic was the great equalizer — forcing communities to confront common problems in the context of a global public health crisis the likes of which the world hadn't seen in more than 100 years.
And yet, while there were plenty of predictable similarities, the Granite City's version of 2020 was distinctly different from the Capital City edition in ways that were jarring if you were paying attention to both.
More on them in a moment.
First, it's easy to forget there was life before COVID-19 in 2020.
In Barre, those were the days school officials were debating a budget that would require a double-digit tax increase and considering a lengthy list of cuts to avoid it.
Perhaps that's a bad example, because the School Board is now debating a budget that would require a double-digit tax increase and has just requested a lengthy list of cuts to avoid it.
In January, the City Council was doing battle with Barre Area Development about funding for its Barre Rock Solid marketing campaign; the Development Review Board set the stage for a now-resolved legal appeal involving the Salvation Army's since-shelved plans to redevelop the Old Town Hall Block; and the Spaulding High School girls' hockey team was skating its way to a state championship.
Those were the days!
Then-superintendent John Pandolfo opened 2020 by announcing he would be leaving at the end of a school year that didn't end the way anyone could have predicted at the time.
The city had no plans to reopen a swimming pool that would be under construction and no hint how fortuitous the timing of that delayed upgrade — now 95% complete — was given the fact that no pool, including the one in nearby Montpelier, would open during the summer.
They were normal times, in Barre and beyond.
Schools were in session. The city's Town Meeting Day elections didn't require any special precautions, and tickets for the first annual "Barre Home Brew Festival & Competition," which was planned for mid-May, were being sold.
Over in Montpelier, the year began with a flurry of announced retirements.
Police Chief Tony Facos announced he would be calling it a career on June 30 after 35 years in law enforcement — almost all of them in Montpelier. Charles "Chip" Darmstadt announced he would step down after 25 years as the executive director of the North Branch Nature Center, and Linda Goodell, a 40-plus-year fixture at Main Street Middle School, announced she would follow her latest boss, then-principal Pam Arnold, into retirement at the end of the school year. Arnold announced her plans to retire in December 2019, and she and Goodell — the only administrative assistant she'd known in her 14-year run as principal — retired in June.
The city was embroiled in legal battle over a controversial parking garage needed to accommodate a hotel project that seemed more plausible then than it would just a few months later.
The School Board was wrestling with district's sexual education curriculum and debating whether to mandate access to birth control for students.
It was that kind of year.
Business was brisk at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center, until it suddenly wasn't.
Montpelier's pool was going to open, until it understandably didn't.
The Vermont Corporate Cup and the city's pre-Independence Day celebration were on, until they regrettably weren't — joining events like the Barre Home Brew Festival and the Barre Heritage Festival on the scrap heap of notable COVID casualties.
None of that seemed likely in mid-March, when Gov. Phil Scott announced the suspension of in-person instruction at public schools across Vermont in response to a pandemic that changed everything one "turn of the spigot" at a time.
No one was thinking about July in March, when students in Barre and Montpelier were learning remotely, everyone agreed that wasn't working well, and most viewed it as a temporary inconvenience.
It wasn't.
In a year when the phrase "new normal" became the king of all cliches when toilet paper and hand sanitizer turned into incredibly hot commodities, uncertainty about what was then the first wave of COVID cases in Vermont forced restaurants and businesses to close, turning downtowns into ghost towns.
That, give or take, was the state of play in central Vermont in April when the Barre Brew Festival was moved from May to October and plans for the Twin Cities' separate July celebrations were still on — with an asterisk.
Restaurants and most businesses were closed. State offices were abandoned, which, in the months that followed was a much bigger deal in Montpelier than it was in Barre, though it continues to have a profound effect on both communities.
Barre's granite manufacturing plants were idled just as they were returning from their self-imposed seasonal shutdowns. The timing couldn't have been worse because those who make monuments for a living will tell you having to stop sawing and sandblasting between March and Memorial Day is kind of like shutting down shopping malls between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
With businesses essentially out of business, nobody feeding meters, or renting their facilities, city officials responded to projected revenue shortfalls — $450,000 in Barre and $500,000 in Montpelier — by offering voluntary furloughs. The strategic move allowed employees to collect an enhanced unemployment benefits and both cities to shed payroll expenses. Rolled out in April, the program was popular, yielded the hoped-for savings, while curtailing services and deferring projects that were planned over the summer.
By the end of April, the spigot turned and Barre's granite plants began a phased return to normal operations, while adhering to strict guidelines that are now widely embraced, but weren't in Barre or Montpelier at the time.
Hand-washing? Sure. Face masks and social distancing? Not so much.
After weeks of discussions featuring more than a little skepticism about whether a mask mandate could be enforced, city councilors in Barre approved a resolution strongly encouraging the use of cloth face coverings and their counterparts in Montpelier approved an emergency order requiring them to be worn in "public establishments."
Those decisions were made even as restaurants were slowly reopening and high school graduations were approaching.
Both posed challenges that inspired unique solutions.
City councilors in Montpelier swiftly moved to ease restrictions in order to allow restaurants to create safe outdoor seating in unused parking places and eventually embraced a plan that involved the partial closure of Langdon Street to accommodate restaurants there.
Meanwhile, the city council in Barre embraced a plan to provide struggling restaurants with the opportunity to use Currier Park as an outdoor dining room once a week. Food Truck Thursday's were a big hit in Barre in 2020 and, pandemic or no, are expected to make a return in 2021.
Graduations were more of a challenge and the solution embraced by school officials in Barre and Montpelier were similar.
Graduating seniors at Spaulding and Montpelier High Schools were presented diplomas individually — that took three days in Barre — and were all invited to view their pre-recorded graduation ceremonies from home. Parents of Spaulding graduates followed up by inviting them to attend a socially distant celebration at Thunder Road International Speedbowl — one that culminated with the closest thing to a parade downtown Barre saw this year.
Small birthday parades — some featuring emergency vehicles suddenly became a thing because, well, parties weren't wise. That was true in Barre in April when "Tax Day twins" Rhoswen and Astella Ricciarelli celebrated their 9th birthday on the steps of the Barre Municipal Auditorium, and in June when Montpelier resident Jack Dale was treated to a similar parade on the day he turned 100.
It wasn't your typical summer. Not just because July didn't begin with Montpelier's early Independence Day blowout and end with the Heritage festival in Barre, or because it was an election year, or even because organizations from Capstone Community Action and the Salvation Army in Barre to the rekindled Capital Area Neighborhoods (CAN) were working hard to connect people with resources, or just keep them connected.
It was a summer during with city councilors in Barre endlessly debated whether the local leash law should apply to cats and whether dogs should be allowed in cemeteries (the answers were "no" and, at least temporarily, "yes"). Barre Rotarians turned the side of the BOR ice arena into a weekly drive-in to break the monotony, and a consortium of local organizations put the finishing touches on a proposal that netted one of four $300,000 "Working Communities Challenge" grants. The money, which was awarded in November, will underwrite local efforts to reduce the number of single women head of households in poverty by 15% over the next decade.
Before the year was over, Montpelier was debating where to put a pergola and had implemented a new winter parking arrangement that requires people to change the side of the street they park on every day through the winter months.
In the grand scheme of things, neither was a big deal.
Issues associated with the homeless surged to the forefront in 2020 as city councilors in Montpelier discussed how to solve a sudden shortage of public restrooms and Good Samaritan Haven's shelter in Barre remained closed in favor of using area motel rooms to put up and feed those with no place to live.
It was an epic undertaking — one that involved a network of social service organizations, like Capstone and the Vermont Foodbank, and local restaurants, ranging from the Morse Block Deli in Barre to Langdon Street Tavern in Montpelier.
Bigger still were calls for social justice in the wake of George Floyd's killing by a Minnesota police officer.
The incident sparked national outrage and fueled a protest that prompted thousands to march in Montpelier in June.
And, here is one of those stories that played out differently in Barre than it did in Montpelier.
The protest in the Capital City blossomed into a virtual campaign that led to the painting of a huge Black Lives Matter mural on State Street, and the decision to display the Black Lives Matter Flag at City Hall. It involved persistent calls to move toward the abolition of the local police department and start by eliminating the school resource officer.
The mural that enjoyed the council's unanimous support was painted, vandalized and promptly restored. A subsequent request to paint what some viewed as a competing mural that wold have involved painting "Liberty and Justice for All" in similarly large red, white and blue letters was rejected by the council.
In Barre a modest proposal to fly the Black Lives Matter flag in City Hall Park for one month encountered more resistance. Though residents who spoke at a series of virtual meetings on the topic all agreed Black lives matter, some said they simply couldn't support displaying a flag associated with an organization and a movement about which they had serious concerns.
It was a nuanced conversation that divided the Barre council which, following a series of 4-3 votes over several months, agreed to display the Black Lives Matter Flag this month and a "Thin Blue Line" flag supporting law enforcement in January.
Some have argued that planned transition is tone deaf given the times, and if Councilor Michael Boutin gets his way, voters will be asked in March to approve a charter change that bars the display of any "special flags" on city flag poles.
While councilors in Montpelier were regularly being lobbied to defund the local police department, their counterparts in Barre applied for and received a federal grant to hire two new officers. The vote to accept that grant, which has some strings attached, was, 4-3.
On the flip side, while Montpelier's school resource officer was sidelined this year because of concerns about how the position is perceived by students of color and is in danger of being eliminated entirely. The proposal has generated mixed opinions and is opposed by Police Chief Brian Peete, who was hired to replace Facos and began work in July.
A committee is poised to make a recommendation and the suggestion Peete should be allowed to replace Facos on the panel recently prompted pushback from some School Board members.
Over in Barre, the school resource officer at Spaulding High School was on an early list of cuts, and the likelihood of that position being restored given calls to further reduce the draft budget's bottom line by between $400,000 and $2 million are beyond remote. However, no one has seriously objected to the proposed cut, city officials appear to be taking it in stride, and the justification for it was never about how the position is perceived by students of color. The best evidence of that is the first draft of the budget including funding for the resource officer at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
Schools were another huge story in both communities in 2020 and another example of a starkly different response to the school year that started in September.
Montpelier created a virtual academy for students whose parents weren't comfortable sending them back to school, but developed a plan to resume in-person instruction five days a week in three of the district's four schools. Montpelier High School is the exception and the hybrid learning model being used there more closely resembles what all students in Barre's pre-K-12 system were receiving before Superintendent David Wells suspended in-person instruction at all of the district's three schools, as well as the Central Vermont Career Center, in mid-November.
That decision was based on a surge in central Vermont COVID-19 cases that was most pronounced in Barre, has been criticized by many parents, who were frustrated by the limited amount of in-person instruction students were receiving before the schools were shuttered.
Earlier this month, Wells, who replaced Pandolfo in July, presented a plan for a phased return to in-person instruction after the holiday break and to expand that format for K-6 students in the weeks that follow. Parents, including some who work in Montpelier's school system, are eager for that to happen and frustrated that it hasn't already.
In terms of raw numbers of COVID cases, Barre is second only to Burlington with 351 confirmed cases through Dec. 16, compared to only 80 in Montpelier.
Montpelier's Central Vermont Civic Center was the source of the central Vermont surge last month — one that briefly shuttered Union Elementary School and, owing to hockey connections, fueled the broader outbreak in Barre.
Public participation in school and municipal meetings was up sharply in both communities in 2020 as boards and councils experimented with Zoom, GoToMeeting and Google Meets, while weighing a return to face-to-face meetings.
But for the second wave of COVID cases that might have happened earlier this year.
The BOR ice arena in Barre, which just reopened, was pressed into service as a drive-through polling place for the August primaries, while voting shifted to the auditorium for the November elections.
As was the case in Montpelier, both elections featured huge increases in absentee voting and near-record turnout.
Officials in both communities have kept an eye on their downtowns, and while 2020 wasn't a banner year in terms of business, it could have been way worse.
The Medicine Shoppe closed early on in Barre, Whimsy shut its doors last month and Goodfellows Jewelers is in the midst of a recently announced liquidation.
However, several new businesses have opened and one — Delicate Decadence — picked the right time to move and expand. The bakery abandoned its long-time location off Cottage Street, in favor of the ground-floor storefront in the historic Blanchard Block that was home for many years to Ellie and Shirl's Simply Delicious.
The Kitty Corner Café, which had been coming soon for awhile, finally arrived, as did A.R. Market, The Meltdown, Megan's Fabulous Finds & Boutique and Haircuts on Main.
Some restaurants are playing it by ear. Soups and Greens has temporarily closed, but is planning to reopen sometime next year and, for the moment, the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen — like Sarducci's in Montpelier — has shifted to an all take-out format.
The story is similar in Montpelier where the New England Culinary closed its retail operations on Main Street in March, Blue Stone pizzeria was a summer casualty, Bagito's Food For Thought closed last month and Subway is in limbo.
Some of the other losses are a wash. Down Home Kitchen closed early on in the pandemic, but has since been replaced on the corner of Main and Langdon streets by Indian-Nepali Kitchen. Pinky's — a State Street fixture — sold to GrubVt Sandwich Lab, Kismet moved back to its original location on Barre Street, but a new restaurant, Oakes & Evelyn, has moved into its State Street spot and is scheduled to open in February. The Uncommon Market sold during summer and is expected to reopen soon.
Woodbelly Pizza is a new addition on Barre Street, and in October, Minikin, which sells unique children's clothing, decor and toys, opened in the State Street storefront that last housed Cocoa Bean of Vermont.
If you are keeping score, and the downtown development folks in both Barre and Montpelier are, the reshuffling of the central business districts that occurred in 2020 is better than expected and bordering on encouraging. They've got their fingers crossed for the first few months of 2021 because state workers and expected to return to their respective offices until at least April 1, and winter isn't conducive to the sorts of creative solutions they cooked up over the summer.
