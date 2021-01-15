BARRE — Teachers aren't the only ones feeling targeted in the Barre Unified Union School District because one of four School Board members who won't be running for reelection in March says it's not because she doesn't care about the pre-K-12 school system.
As Thursday night's virtual board meeting was coming to a close, School Director Victoria Pompei announced her name won't be on the Town Meeting Day ballot. She cited her treatment — in person, behind her back and on social media — for the decision to take a break.
"I've truly been disappointed in the way that board members are being presented as 'unsupportive' of our teachers and community," said Pompei, who was elected to the Barre Town School Board in 2018 and as one of Barre Town's representatives to the Barre Unified board following a state-imposed merger in 2019.
Pompei recalled contributing her first School Board stipend to Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and said she has since donated "money and materials" and been a reliable volunteer.
'And yet I've been labeled as 'unsupportive,'" she said.
According to Pompei, some have questioned her "character," whether she "cares about children," or has kids in the school system. The latter question, she said, has been posed by some whose children are classmates and friends of her own.
"Being a board member means having to make difficult decisions and I will say when I spoke previously about eliminating a school position for the next few weeks I received a frosty reception every time I came to volunteer at the school," she said.
Pompei said she's paid a high a price for her public service.
"My time as a board member has made me question my schools and my community more than ever," she said. "I hope that taking time away will help bring back my confidence in both."
Chairman Paul Malone, who announced he won't run for reelection either, said he sympathized with Pompei and appreciated her service.
"It's a tough job we're all doing here and sometimes the reward is not there," he said.
School Director Alice Farrell, who made the jump from the Barre Town to the Barre Unified board with Pompei in 2019, said the criticism she described was unwarranted
"Her perspectives have been welcome and have inspired us and anyone who believes anything other than that does not have a good grip on who Victoria is," Farrell said of Pompei.
Pompei's unexpected announcement came 10 days before the Jan. 25 filing deadline for prospective School Board candidates and a week after teachers complained to the board that they felt unappreciated, disrespected and blamed for what some have complained is the school district's slow return to in-person instruction.
With Pompei and Malone opting not to run for reelection, Barre Town voters will have two seats to fill on the nine-member board in March. Voters in Barre will likely have to fill two openings of their own because School Director Emel Cambel won't be in the running and board member Giuliano Cecchinelli II said he isn't planning to seek reelection and is hoping someone else in the community steps up.
That sets the stage for a massive overhaul of the board and, Cecchinelli said, an opportunity for residents who have regularly attended the board's virtual meetings to file the necessary paperwork to run for one of the four open seats.
School Director Sonya Spaulding — one of only five returning board members — echoed that sentiment on a night when she sought clarification on a speed bump in the district's recent return to in-person instruction and expressed continued concern over what some have complained is the absence of a plan to meet the needs of the district's seventh- and eighth-graders.
Those conversations were par for the course in what Malone characterized as an unusually challenging year for the board.
During the past year Malone said the board has dealt with lingering "discord" over the merger, "social issues," significant financial challenges and the transition to a new superintendent in the middle of a pandemic.
"I don't know what else could have been thrown at us in one year," he said.
That has taken its toll, said Cambel, who was appointed to fill a vacancy during the board's last in-person meeting last March. The board has been meeting virtually ever since and Cambel said she shared School Director Guy Isabelle concern about complaints from teachers that were expressed during last week's session.
"I'm saddened to see how things come to roost on school districts really hard, and I'm really sad to see just how angry everybody is," Cambel said. "I feel for the teachers."
Like Isabelle, Cambel suggested people might want to think before they post, or consider not posting at all.
"This may not be the right time to be using social media," she said.
Cambel's comment came moments after School Director Tim Boltin said he was hearing from students at Spaulding High School that some teachers there were "vocalizing" their apprehension about a plan to expand in-person instruction later this month.
"This does not bode well," Boltin said. "Venting your frustrations to high schoolers is not appropriate."
Neither, School Director Gina Akley said, is the second-guessing and finger-pointing that has occurred as the district administrators have wrestled with whether and when to resume and expand in-person instruction.
That is now happening and while Akley said she understood the patience of some parents is "wearing thin," patience and some trust are now required.
"Everybody is genuinely trying to make the best decisions they can with the information they have in order to keep the kids in our district safe," she said.
The district's phased return to in-person instruction started earlier this month, when students returned to the hybrid schedule that was abandoned in favor of all-remote learning in mid-November. Next week the district's kindergarten through fourth-grade students are set to return to school 5 days a week, though Wednesdays will be in-person in the mornings and remote in the afternoon. That is up from the twice-a-week in-person schedule and mirrors the plan for the districts fifth- and sixth-graders who return to school on a more regular basis Jan. 25.
On Jan. 27 the schedule at Spaulding High School will be tweaked to provide additional in-person class time, though students will continue to be in school twice a week and learning remotely the other three days.
Because of space and staffing constraints there is no plan to adjust the hybrid schedule for seventh- and eighth-graders and that remains a point of contention.
Boltin said if no change is anticipated for the rest of the school year, the district should come out and say so.
"I think we owe our parents at least that much respect," he said.
Spaulding said parents — some who spoke Thursday night — are complaining their children aren't learning and waiting for some signal that something will change.
"I don't see how we feel this is the best we can do," she said, adding: "How can we do this better? This is not cutting it."
Meanwhile, Spaulding sought an explanation why Barre City Elementary and Middle School was closed on Thursday and reopened Friday.
Superintendent David Wells said a single case of COVID-19 confirmed by a positive test on Wednesday afternoon led to the decision to close the school the following day after attempts to reach the state Department of Health were initially unsuccessful.
According to Wells, the COVID-positive staff member was in close contact with several key staff members without whom the school couldn't function. Absent advice from health department, which came the next day, he made the decision to close the school.
Wells said he consulted with the health department on Thursday and was advised the school could safely reopen and a broad quarantine of some staff members wasn't required.
Wells said he has arranged for a doctor for the health department to field questions about COVID from staff and community members during separate virtual sessions that will be held on Jan. 25.
