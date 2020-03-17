Towns across the county have closed town offices and canceled or postponed meetings in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Plainfield Select Board held a special meeting early Tuesday morning looking to address concerns brought on by the virus that causes COVID-19.
Town Clerk Linda Wells asked that the town office and the town hall be closed to the public. Wells and her assistant Carol Smith would still be available at the office, but only by telephone or email.
Board chairwoman Sasha Thayer, who appeared by phone because she was traveling, said she wanted the same for the town’s water and waste water facility as well as the town garage.
“I think we should be saying to people, personally, ‘You cannot enter the building,’” Thayer said.
She said the town hall was cleaned thoroughly over the weekend, and if anyone went into that building it would need to be cleaned again. Multiple residents who are not town employees have keys to the town hall and Thayer wanted to make it clear to them they are not allowed inside without permission.
Wells said anyone who needed to come to the town office to inspect town records, such as land records, would need to call in advance. She said she could scan some records and send them along, but some requests may have to wait.
The board approved a motion closing all municipal buildings to the public.
The conversation then turned to meetings. Town boards and committees typically meet at the Town Office, but Wells asked for that not to happen so the building can be kept clean. The board approved a motion canceling its next meeting March 23. It also approved a motion telling all other town committees and commissions to meet remotely while still following the state’s Open Meetings Law.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns sent out a notice to towns stating public meetings would be in compliance with the law if members of a municipal entity are calling in as long as there is a space for the public to go to listen and participate. That space would need to have either a member of that entity present or a town official or designee.
Plainfield’s actions mirror those of surrounding towns. Several town offices are closed to the public, including offices in Cabot, Calais, East Montpelier, Fayston, Middlesex, Northfield, Roxbury, Berlin, Warren and Worcester.
Some towns are allowing people to inspect records in person as long as an appointment is made beforehand while others will not open the door. Residents are asked to check their town’s website or call their town office to check on how to proceed.
Some towns have also canceled meetings. Calais has canceled all public meetings until further notice. All non-essential meetings have been canceled in East Montpelier. Fayston’s select board meeting next Tuesday is expected to go forward, and officials there say they will follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Middlesex’s board met Tuesday night with all members expected to call in. Northfield has canceled all committee meetings until further notice but it’s unclear whether the March 24 Select Board meeting will take place. Berlin is looking into meeting remotely, but no meetings had been canceled as of Tuesday.
Access to city halls in Barre and Montpelier also have been scaled back significantly. Meetings will be livestreamed on public access television. The public will not be able to attend in person, however, efforts are being made to keep public participation done remotely.
If you need to conduct town business, be sure to call ahead, or check your town’s website.
