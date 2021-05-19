BARRE TOWN — Local officials are taking a wait-and-see approach to any funds they may receive from the federal American Rescue Plan.
At the Select Board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Carl Rogers said he had attended a webinar earlier in the day put on by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns about use of those federal dollars. The plan, passed into law earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, provides $350 billion directly to state and local governments.
Rogers said the town hasn’t been told yet how much money it will get because there are still questions about how the state is going to divvy up the money that’s to go to the counties. He said amounts will be posted on the league’s website, but they are at least a week away from being announced. Rogers said municipalities expect to get 50% of their allotment either later this month or in June and the rest a year later.
The town’s allocation, without the county money figured in, was said to be about $764,000, according to the league in March.
He said the league gave some examples of how the money can be used, but hasn’t yet provided all the regulations. The town manager said highway projects are not eligible for these dollars. He said water and sewer projects could be eligible if those projects are already eligible for funding from available programs. He said the town is currently replacing waterlines in Websterville and ARP funds could be used for that project.
Rogers said one piece of good news he learned from the webinar was that money only needs to be obligated by the end of 2024, meaning the money doesn’t have to be spent by then, but the funds would have to be connected to a contract for future work.
He said the league strongly encouraged municipalities to get public input for how the funds should be used. Rogers said municipalities were also encouraged to set up separate funds and bank accounts for these dollars.
“They also stressed ‘Be patient.’ Because we do have time, don’t feel like you need to rush to decide how you are going to use the money. I thought that was good advice. Before we start doing any planning, we really need to know what the possibilities are,” Rogers said.
No action was taken by the board Tuesday, but Rogers said the board will need to appoint an authorized representative to receive the funds. Rogers said he doesn’t have all the details about what that position would do so he couldn’t make a recommendation yet on who would be best for it, be it him or the town treasurer or the finance director.
