BARRE TOWN
Residents on Town Meeting Day approved the spending of $450,000 for a water line project that local officials say will close a water loop at the Wilson Industrial Park.
Residents voted 1,260-321 to approve the project.
While the wording of the article calls for a bond, town officials are hoping to pay for the project using a forgivable state loan and income from the expected sale of lot to the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District for the district’s planned household hazardous waste collection facility.
The plan is to connect an 8-inch water pipe in the industrial park to another 8-inch pipe on Bolster Road. The project calls for installing about 2,700 feet of pipe.
If the district decides not to buy a lot, the town will still move forward with the project. The town would then have to pay $5,740 per year for 30 years. Water system customers and any future lot sales at the industrial park would pay for that bond.
BERLIN
Turnout was underwhelming, but Berlin voters approved the budget and the bond issue the Select Board hoped they would and oh-so-narrowly indicated they aren’t averse to the retail sale of marijuana in the community.
In a pivotal vote that should pave the way for the reopening of Fisher Road late next year, voters approved the $1.4 million bond issue that will finance the replacement of a failed culvert that forced the closure of one end of that road several months ago. The bond, which will finance plans to install a bridge-like replacement for the deteriorated culvert that funnels Pond Brook under the road the runs by the only entrances to Central Vermont Medical Center, passed, 593-159.
Voters also approved the Select Board’s $3.7 million budget request, 619-127. The budget calls for spending roughly $465,000, more than the $3.25 million budget voters approved a year ago, a 14.3% increase. However, the board is banking on a 12.3% increase in revenue and the vast majority of that – roughly $430,000 – is part of an audited surplus that will limit the tax impact of the budget proposal to just over 2%. Included in the budget is $250,000 for a new grader and $41,000 to cover the first installment on the just-approved bond issue.
A special article that could eventually lead to licensed cannabis retailers in Berlin, passed but not by much. The initial vote was, 387-362, and ballots that had to hand-counted added 13 votes to both totals. The final vote was, 400-375.
In a normal year that question would have dominated town meeting, which for many years has focused exclusively on issues that don’t have dollar signs attached.
Money matters, like local elections, have been decided by Australian ballot and, in addition to the budget those fared well on Tuesday.
Voters approved $285,079 for the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, 665-100, the town’s $30,402 appropriation to Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, 561-295, and nearly 20 other separate funding requests.
They also filled three seats on the Select Board – one of them a contested race for the three-year seat that had been held by Angelina Capron. Capron chose not to run for a second term and C. David Sawyer defeated Theron Lay-Sleeper, 340-282. Sawyer is a member of the town’s Public Works Board.
The other two seats – both one-year terms – went to incumbents Justin Lawrence and John Quinn III.
CALAIS
Calais voters’ pivot away from their traditional town meeting was comparatively quiet.
The Select Board’s $1.7 million budget request was easily approved, 466-103. The budget calls for spending nearly $50,000 more than voters approved on the floor of town meeting last March, an increase of just about 3%. Paying for the budget will require raising $1.4 million in property taxes – a 3.5% increase.
Voters approved several other special spending initiatives, including a $27,132 appropriation for Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier. The library funding was passed, 419-163.
Unlike most surrounding communities, Calais didn’t have any contested elections this year, though one seat on the Select Board did change hands.
Veteran board member Rose Pelchuck’s decision not to seek another two-year term created an opening former school director Rick Kehne was elected to fill on Tuesday. The board’s chairwoman, Denise Wheeler was elected to another three-year term.
DUXBURY
It was a closer vote in Duxbury to bond to fix the town highway garage than it was to opt-in to the legal cannabis marketplace coming together in Vermont in the next year or so.
Just under 340 of the town’s roughly 1,200 voters cast ballots in the Town Meeting Day election. Those voting or dropping off ballots on Tuesday did so with the drive-through method they used with success three times in 2020.
The $1,051,267 town budget got a resounding approval, 242-81. A question to spend up to $145,000 on a new tandem truck for the highway department passed similarly 220-98. But the question on whether to bond for up to $250,000 to improve the failing highway garage passed narrowly, 188-136.
The cannabis question, however, passed 200-125.
Town Clerk Maureen Harvey provided results from the day’s election in which none of the offices on the ballot were contested including three seats on the Duxbury Selectboard won by incumbent Jerry McMahan, returning for a three-year term, and newcomers Mike Marotto and Brian Robinson, each winning one-year seats.
Duxbury voters were the most divided on the proposed $40.39 million Harwood Unified Union School budget, voting 167-161 in favor. Across the six-town district it won easily, 1,808 to 1,180. A separate school district question to allocate a $2.2 million surplus with $1 million going into a maintenance reserve fund, $600,000 going into the fiscal year 2022 budget and just over $615,000 set aside for future operations or maintenance also won 1,931 to 1,045. Duxbury voted 171-158 on that question.
Duxbury elected a new member to the HUUSD School Board, Brian Dalla Mura, who ran unopposed.
EAST MONTPELIER
Fueled by a record-setting Town Meeting Day turnout East Montpelier voters overwhelmingly approved a $1.9 million municipal budget and settled a tightly contested race for a Select Board seat on Tuesday.
The budget proposed by the board called for spending $56,000 more than voters approved a year ago, an increase of about 3%. It passed, 803-91, as did every other money-related request on ballot that, by design, wasn’t very busy this year.
Topping the list of special requests was the town’s $42,022 appropriation to Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier. That article was approved, 645-250.
In the town’s only contested race former board member Gene Troia’s came up short in his bid to unseat Judith Dillon.
Dillon, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by Casey Northrup’s resignation last year, received 392 votes, besting Troia who received 350. As a result she will serve out the two years remaining on what is a three year term
Two other Select Board members – Chairman Seth Gardner and Amy Willis – were among the candidates who ran unopposed in East Montpelier on Tuesday. Gardner won another three-year term and Willis was elected to another two-year term.
Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre said the 914 ballots that were cast – most of them early – were a Town Meeting Day record in a non-presidential primary year in the last 20 years. East Montpelier was among the area towns that sent ballots to all active registered voters.
FAYSTON
Just under 17% of Fayston’s nearly 1,300 voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election in which few candidates were opposed on the ballot and the $1.37 million town budget won an overwhelming 204-9 vote.
The $15,000 allocation the Mad River Ambulance received just one no vote to 204 affirmatives and an initiative by Mad River Valley Housing Coalition easily got approval for a $4,000 contribution, 162-51.
The town also approved two articles for the $40.39 million Harwood Unified Union School budget and a plan to allocate a $2.2 million school district surplus between next year’s budget, $1 million to a maintenance reserve fund and the rest set aside in a “rainy day” fund.
Town Clerk Patti Lewis who was unopposed for re-election as clerk, treasurer, and delinquent tax collector provided election results.
MIDDLESEX
The Town Meeting Day report card in Middlesex read something like this: Grader – good. Budget – not bad. Incumbents – keepers.
On a day when a proposal to expand the use of Australian ballot to include special articles in the future failed on the strength of a 338-338 tie voters easily green lit the purchase of a new grader, approved the Selectboard’s $1.4 million budget request and reelected two of them in contested races.
“That’s democracy in action,” Town Clerk Sarah Merriman after confirming the head-shaking result on an article that, had it passed, would have weakened the sort of traditional town meeting Middlesex usually holds on the first Tuesday in March.
The Australian ballot worked in a pandemic-related pinch.
A proposal to spend up to $290,000 on a grader that would be financed over a period not to exceed 15 years was approved, 569-113, during day-long voting at Town Hall on Tuesday. The municipal budget, which reflected a spending increase of 4.15%, passed by a similar margin, 569-106.
All other special funding requests – including a $29,801 for Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, were approved. The library appropriation passed, 473-215.
Two Select Board members easily survived challenges on a day that saw voters settle four contested elections.
Select Board Chairman Peter Hood defeated challenger Vic Dwire, 407-222, to win another three year term and fellow board member Steven Martin earned another two-year term by beating Gary Lamel, 328-274.
Incumbents also got the nod in a three-way race for two three years seats on the Planning Commission. Commission members Sandra Levine and Mitch Osiecki held off challenger held off Christopher Theroux to retain their seats. Levine paced the field with 475 votes followed by Osiecki with 357. Both were reelected and Theroux finished a distant third with 204 votes.
There was no incumbent in the race for a three-year seat on the Cemetery Commission. Janet McKinstry defeated Sarah Birge, 334-234, to win that election.
MORETOWN
The Moretown Selectboard wasn’t happy about a ballot item brought by petition to ask voters whether it was time to leave the Harwood Union School District.
With a vote of 360-201, voters on Tuesday at least for now have put that discussion off for another day. The item was organized by a citizen group unhappy with the consolidated district since 2017 and attempts over the past couple of years to gradually disperse students from Moretown Elementary to other schools in the district.
The 2021-22 budget for the HUUSD however leaves school configurations alone given the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes were paused with an eye toward the 2022-23 school year when new moves may be put in place to further consolidate school campuses.
Moretown was the only town in the six-town district not to report its election results on the $40.39 million school budget and a question on splitting a $2.2 million surplus with $1 million put toward maintenance, $600,000 into next fiscal year’s budget and the remaining $615,000 aside for figure operations or projects.
The budget passed in the district overall 1,808 to 1,180, according to results released by the school district. Those figures did not offer town breakdowns. The surplus question also won approval, 1,931 to 1,045.
While most candidates were unopposed on the ballot, incumbent Selectboard Chair Tom Martin had a write-in challenger, Don Wexler, whom he defeated easily, 500-136. Allison Dellner was a write-in challenger to Emily Wood for library trustee; Wood won, 513-43. The only contested office on the Moretown ballot was incumbent Harwood school board member Kristin Rodgers who won re-election 372-116 over newcomer Sam Rosenberg.
Voters otherwise approved a number of spending items including a budget for fiscal 2021 of $1.2 million by a vote of 514-61; $370,000 for sidewalk repairs won 459-109; $22,000 for self-contained breathing apparatus equipment for the Moretown Volunteer Fire Department, 489-77. Two votes created a maintenance reserve fund and put $10,000 in it. Voters also said yes, 535-46, to spending $10,000 on bridge and culvert upkeep.
Results were provided by Town Clerk Cherilyn Brown. Moretown saw a turnout of 38% of its roughly 1,500 registered voters after mailing ballots to everyone registered.
NORTHFIELD
With no contested elections, no controversial questions, no floor meeting and many ballots cast before the polls opened at Northfield Middle High School on Tuesday, Town Clerk Kim Pedley wasn’t expecting any surprises.
“It’s a pretty boring ballot,” she said.
Voters saw it the same way on a day when turnout wasn’t anything to write home about and more than 300 of the 700 ballots cast were absentee.
Still, voters, who typically approve the budget proposed by the Select Board’s budget on the floor of a traditional town meeting, approved it by Australian ballot instead. The $4.85 million spending plan passed, 403-194. The budget calls for spending about $75,000 more than voters approved last year – an increase of 1.6%, but will require raising an additional $105,000 in property taxes – a 3.1% increase.
A long list of special funding requests, including $21,000 to finance the continued operation of the commuter bus service between Northfield and Montpelier were approved. Funding for the commuter bus passed 405-195.
Pedley was elected to another three-year term, as was Select Board Chairman K. David Maxwell. Select Board member Julie Goodrich won another two-year term in one of several other uncontested elections.
WARREN
Town Meeting Day election turnout in Warren was just 19% with 296 voters of 1,538 registered casting ballots. That was enough however to decide a contested race for delinquent tax collector in favor of Dayna Lisaius over Jeff Campbell, 214-63.
All others on the ballot were unopposed including Town Clerk Reta Goss and Luke Youmell for a two-year term on the Board of Selectmen.
The proposed town budget of $3.27 million won approval as did several other spending items: $15,000 to Mad River Valley Ambulance Service to help pay for replacing an aging ambulance; $20,000 to the Conservation Reserve Fund for conservation projects outlined by a town commission; and $4,000 for an initiative by the Mad River Valley Housing Coalition.
The town also supported the Harwood Unified Union School District’s proposed $40.39 million budget 181-107; that passed in the six-town Harwood Union district easily, 1,808 to 1,180. A second school district question proposed splitting a $2.2 million surplus with $1 million put toward maintenance, $600,000 into next fiscal year’s budget and the remaining $615,000 aside for figure operations or projects. Warren voted 210-81 in favor of that; the district passed it 1,931 to 1,045.
WATERBURY
Waterbury voters approved everything on their Town Meeting Day ballot on Tuesday including a $5.2 million budget and a question on whether the town should “opt-in” to allow for legal recreational cannabis cultivation, processing and retail as the state establishes that marketplace in the coming months.
Two incumbents won re-election to the Select Board, Mark Frier and Katie Martin both will return to one-year terms. With 695 and 585 votes each, they edged out Noah Fishman with 508 and Brock Coderre who earned just 110. Dani Kehlmann defeated Scott Culver, 633-372, to win the open three-year seat.
Turnout of 1,094 voters was a modest 23.8% of the town’s 4,599 registered voters, according to Town Clerk Carla Lawrence, who was unopposed for re-election as clerk and treasurer. All other candidates on the ballot were unopposed.
WILLIAMSTOWN
The budgets passed in Williamstown on Town Meeting Day.
Residents voted 270-45 Tuesday to approve the municipal budget of $1.25 million. The also approved the $1.08 million highway budget by a vote of 284-32.
Clayton Woodworth defeated Don Angolano 233-58 for a seat on the Select Board.
All requested appropriations from area organizations were approved with the only close vote total being 183-124 for $500 for the Art Bus.
WORCESTER
A level-funded municipal budget got a big thumbs up in Worcester and the Select Board that drafted it got a new during Tuesday’s change-of-pace elections.
Though Worcester sparingly uses Australian ballot, every voter in town got one in the run up to Town Meeting Day and it included questions typically dealt with on the floor of town meeting.
That included approval of the Select Board’s $737,396 budget request that called for spending a scant $5,555 than voters approved on a voice vote last year. The budget passed by an impressive 10-to-one margin, 326-32, on Tuesday.
“Everything passed,” said Town Clerk Katie Winkeljohn.
Voters approved a series of special spending initiatives including the $16,677 appropriation for Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library. The library funding was approved, 252-98.
The town’s only contested race involved a three-year seat on the Select Board. Appointed to fill the vacancy created by Paul Hill’s resignation last year, Cheri Goldstein opted not to run and John Kaeding easily defeated Elaine Ball, 273-63.
Staff writers David Delcore and Eric Blaisdell, as well as correspondent Lisa Scagliotti, contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.