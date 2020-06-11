BARRE TOWN – It wasn't a very passionate "yes," but local officials have approved a resolution asking the federal government to help municipalities impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board took up a resolution presented by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. The league has joined the National League of Cities' campaign asking Congress for federal aid for cities and towns throughout the country.
David Gunn, senior communications and administrative associate at VLCT, sent out at email June 3 talking about the resolution.
He wrote, “Thank you for all that you are doing to serve your communities at a time of uncertainty and in preparation for economic recovery. The work you do is critical and clearly has required tireless dedication. While you may not be named as a front-line hero in the emergency, we all know that you are and we remain grateful for your efforts.”
To that end, Gunn said the league prepared a resolution for municipalities to adopt with the hope of getting signed resolutions to the Vermont congressional delegation by June 12. The resolution asks Congress to provide flexible funding that would be used to address any expenses towns or cities in the state may have incurred in response to the virus that causes COVID-19. It says towns and cities will “ensure federal funds are immediately used to rebuild and reopen the economy.” The money will also help keep workers employed and critical services in operation.
Board member Jack Mitchell said the town “might as well” support the resolution so they might get some federal funds in the future, if needed.
Board member Bob Nelson said while Barre Town hasn't been hit as hard by the pandemic as other municipalities, there likely was some value in signing the resolution. He said signing the resolution might assist other municipalities in getting the help they need.
Board member Norma Malone was against the resolution, saying it was essentially bailing out municipalities “that have not been very good stewards of their money. That's what I had read the most about and why this is such a controversial issue.”
Malone said she had concerns about supporting something that advocates for a bailout. She said the Legislature is working on funding at the state level that could go to municipalities in need, including a bill in the Senate that would allocate $16 million for expenses from the pandemic. She said a similar amount has been proposed for grants for towns and cities. That money would come from funds already given to Vermont as part of the CARES Act.
Malone said the state received about $1.3 billion from Congress and about $1 billion of that has not yet been earmarked by the state.
“So there is a lot of money still sitting on the table in Vermont,” she said.
Malone said the resolution is “pretty benign,” but she was more interested in the money the state has already received.
Board member Justin Bolduc was conflicted about the resolution. He said while signing it may be symbolic, it could come across as tone deaf to ask for money when the town isn't in need of it and others are.
Board chairman Paul White said he was also conflicted about the resolution.
“Personally, I feel like the state of Vermont is always pretty quick to have our hand out. We receive a lot more aid from the federal government than we contribute. Every time we have high winds or a flood or anything, we're very quick to request a declaration of disaster and get bailed out. … However, as the financial stewards for our taxpayers, I guess if there is money to be had, it's our responsibility to try and get our fair share of it,” White said.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said about 88% of the town's budget is funded through property taxes which have not been impacted by the virus. He said other towns and cities have other forms of income, such as local option taxes for meals and lodgings and parking meters, which have been impacted.
He said Barre Town supporting the resolution could help those municipalities in need. Mitchell agreed, saying the town could be a good neighbor by supporting the resolution.
In the end, the board voted 4-1 to approve the resolution, with Malone being the lone member voting against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.