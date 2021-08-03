WATERBURY — One of Waterbury’s three summer recreation camp locations was closed on Tuesday after three of the campers tested positive for COVID-19 but plans were on track to reopen for Wednesday, according to town officials.
After consultation with the Vermont Department of Health and state contact tracing staff communicating with families in the group involved, Recreation Director Nick Nadeau said late Tuesday afternoon that all camp locations would be open on Wednesday.
Health Department staff had reached most of the families on Tuesday, Nadeau said in an email to parents. Everyone who was cleared was allowed to send their children back to camp on Wednesday. Anyone who was not cleared was to follow Health Department instructions and anyone who had not spoken with a Health Department staffer was likely to receive a call Wednesday morning, Nadeau said.
“If you have received a message, please make sure to call back so you are cleared for camp,” he instructed families.
Nadeau said it was unclear to him late Tuesday how many campers might need to get tested as a result of the contact tracing queries.
The three positive COVID-19 cases were identified between Saturday and Monday and were the first instances in the town’s youth recreation programs since the pandemic began last year.
Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk opened Monday evening’s meeting of the Waterbury Select Board with the news of the cases, relaying information from Nadeau that one case was identified Saturday and two more youngsters from the same camp cohort had positive test results on Monday.
All three campers are enrolled in the eight-week summer program that runs through Aug. 13 and all of the children were in one age group. The recommendation from state health officials was to close the affected group for contact tracing calls on Tuesday.
The recreation day camp serves 130 children from kindergarten through seventh grade divided into three groups that meet at separate locations.Thirty kindergartners meet at the recreation building near the town swimming pool; the camp’s 60 first- through third-graders meet at St. Leo’s church hall next to the State Office Complex; another 40 kids in grades 4-7 meet at Wesley United Methodist Church on South Main Street.
The St. Leo’s location was closed Tuesday and families with children in that group who had siblings in other groups were asked to also keep the siblings home Tuesday until contact tracing was completed.
As a measure of extra caution, Shepeluk asked the select board to approve a request from Nadeau to require that children and staff in the rec program wear masks indoors for the remainder of the week and longer if recommended by health officials. The board approved that unanimously.
Nadeau said he asked that the select board weigh in regarding mask-wearing to make it an official policy and not just a staff recommendation. “Many parents don’t want their kids to wear masks,” he explained.
Select board member Dani Kehlmann asked what would happen if parents said they didn’t want their child to comply. Shepeluk pointed out that children wore masks in school and said he didn’t think wearing one indoors for a few days was unreasonable. “If you don’t want your kids to wear masks, then take them home,” he said. “Most of the time the kids are outside.”
Since the board does not meet again until after rec camp ends for the summer, the board made the measure subject to guidance from town staff after consulting with the state Health Department.
Shepeluk said town officials would follow recommendations closely. “I don’t want to be alarmist,” he said. “If this becomes a wider-spread outbreak, we will do more. We hope this will be it.”
Nadeau noted that recreation programs last summer and during the school year required masks and distancing, but those rules were dropped when the state removed its COVID-19 restrictions in June as the state’s population reached the 80% vaccination level. Most of the participants in the summer program, however, are too young to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, now available to those age 12 and older.
Summer recreation programs follow guidelines from the state similar to those for public schools and child care programs. Mask-wearing currently is optional indoors and not considered necessary for outdoor activities.
With a favorable weather forecast for this week, Nadeau said he anticipates minimal indoor time for campers, so that mask wearing should be for short periods of the day.
“We’re planning on doing everything outside as much as possible,” Nadeau said.
While the camp runs through Aug. 13, the town rec department plans one additional week through Aug. 20 for a smaller middle school hiking and fishing camp. Once school begins at the end of the month, it will run an after school program, Nadeau said.
Having cases pop up after many months of running programming and navigating the coronavirus successfully was a surprise and a bit disappointing, Nadeau said. “It looked safe — and it had been — up to this point,” he said, adding that he was confident staff and campers could pivot to return to taking precautions in the final days of summer camp. “I think we’re set up as best as possible for the situation.”
