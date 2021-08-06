MONTPELIER — Thousands of Vermonters are set to lose their unemployment benefits when federal programs end in less than a month.
Michael Harrington, commissioner of the state Department of Labor, held a media briefing via Microsoft Teams Friday in an effort to let residents know about the programs that are set to expire on Sept. 6. The state’s benefit week ends on a Saturday, so Harrington said residents will see their benefits end Sept. 4.
Harrington said the programs are Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). He said the PUA was for those who are self-employed or independent contractors, the PEUC extended unemployment benefits and the FPUC was the additional supplemental benefit for unemployment which had been $600 and was reduced to $300 this year.
He said with the supplemental benefit going away, everyone in the unemployment system will be impacted by the end of these programs.
The commissioner said since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the state has issued over 2.3 million unique payments totaling over $1.7 billion for those on unemployment.
He said the number of people collecting unemployment in Vermont can change from day to day. But he said for the week that ended July 31, there were a little more than 15,000 people in the state on unemployment. Harrington said about 9,000 of them will lose their benefits completely when the federal programs end and the rest will lose the supplemental benefit.
Harrington encouraged those who will see their unemployment benefits end to start transitioning back into employment. He said his department can provide “re-employment” services.
“To help reconnect them with available work opportunities,” he said.
Officials have said the state is dealing with a labor shortage, one that existed prior to the pandemic. Business owners have claimed workers weren’t returning because they are making too much money on unemployment with the supplemental benefit. Harrington said he’s also hearing nationally about people who are leaving jobs and making “a life-changing decision” because of the impact of the pandemic.
“I do think that is also playing into this,” he said.
According to a news release from the department, the state will continue to hold weekly virtual workshops and other events such as virtual job fairs and sessions on resume writing and re-employment. Go to Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs for more information.
