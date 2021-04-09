In 1897 a sensational account of a lethal contagion in St. Johnsbury was reported in the pages of The Caledonian: "This town is now in a fever of excitement over the diphtheria epidemic, which is raging here, and which threatens to be as terrible as was the typhoid fever epidemic one year ago. A pest house has been instituted in Fairbanks Village and the victims of this dread disease who do not wish to have their residences quarantined, are moved to the pest house."
The idea of the pest house dates from ancient times when it was first used to isolate victims of leprosy. As the idea of communicable disease became established in modern medicine, the pest (short for pestilence) house was used as an involuntary means of quarantine throughout the United States. The euphemism “Detention Hospital” was sometimes used instead of “Pest House.” As the patients were often sequestered against their will, this was, perhaps, a more accurate designation. The pest house continued to be used in Vermont (and elsewhere) well into the twentieth century.
The disease most feared in the first 150 years of the Republic was small pox, a pernicious virus that is highly contagious, disfiguring, and often lethal. There seemed to be an outbreak every five years or so, and, in the absence of a widespread system of preventative vaccinations, it was common practice for the town health officer to quarantine the initial victims in a pest house. By isolating the first reported casualties of a communicable disease, an epidemic might well be forestalled. While a systematic program of vaccination could have eliminated the disease in the early 19th century, there was initial suspicion of this practice. By the late 19th century, though, it was a common prophylactic measure employed against small pox.
Pest houses were usually unused buildings that were temporarily commandeered for the course of the outbreak. The patients could be isolated and cared for, while limiting the spread of the disease. As might be surmised, there was opposition to having one’s property appropriated for this purpose.
When four railroad hands were diagnosed with small pox in Waterbury, the Montpelier Daily Journal (1902) reported “that a tenement house has been taken and is used as a pest house in which to isolate these cases much to the dissatisfaction of the owner, who fears the value of his property will be depreciated thereby.”
Neighbors often objected to a pest house being placed in their proximity and suspicious fires were often the result. This is an 1874 report from Newport: "House burned. An unoccupied house in Newport, owned by J.T. Allen, was burned Sunday evening of last week. It is supposed to have been set on fire because there was talk of using it as a pest house for small pox patients, to which citizens in the immediate vicinity objected."
In 1901 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, reported the Montpelier Daily Journal, town officials repurposed a vacant schoolhouse as a pest house to accommodate five small pox patients and an angry crowd objected:
Last night a mob of over 800 men and women surrounded the schoolhouse. The leaders clutched the night watchman, Charles Story, while the incendiaries battered open a door and set fire to the place. All who attempted to prevent the fire were kept back, and in a few minutes the entire structure, a large two and a half story wooden building was in flames. The excitement ran high and men and women were running up and down the street, crying against the board of health.
Small pox was a lethal contagion of the nineteenth and early twentieth century. Extremely virulent, it had a mortality rate of 30 percent. The survivors were usually marked with disfiguring scars and some were left blind. It was called small pox to distinguish it from “great pox” or syphilis. One reference work noted, "the initial symptoms of the disease included fever and vomiting. This was followed by formation of sores in the mouth and a skin rash. Over a number of days, the skin rash turned into characteristic fluid-filled bumps with a dent in the center. The bumps then scabbed over and fell off, leaving scars." The disease was spread between people or via contaminated objects.
Following the introduction of hospitals in Vermont in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the pest houses often evolved into permanent isolation buildings on the hospital grounds, but placed at a safe distance from patients with non-contagious illnesses.
Vermont’s first hospital, Mary Fletcher in Burlington, was built in 1876, and eleven years later. a pest house was added to the campus. While not routinely used for medical care, it was employed during epidemics and was able to accommodate up to eight contagious patients. An article in the The Burlington Free Press stated that “at that time the hospital did not admit contagious disease cases unless there were complications that could not be treated at home.”
As the science of caring for infectious patients advanced, improved sanitation rendered this pest house obsolete. It was torn down in 1958.
During the small pox outbreak of October 1912, the schools and churches in Barre were closed and public gatherings canceled.
A “Detention Hospital” was located at the vacant Camp residence on Washington Street in Barre over the protests of adjacent property owners. After some small pox patients were quarantined there, neighbors initiated a protest which resulted in 50 of them attending a special meeting at City Hall.
Some of Barre’s leading citizens voiced their objections. As reported in The Barre Daily Times, they took exception to the fact that the Camp house was too near the heart of the city. Mr. Howland said that “as he came by the house this morning, some of the patients were leaning out of the windows smoking and apparently enjoying the detention. They ‘sauced’ him as he came by.”
Mr. Gordon said that the patients were laughing and shouting as he came past the Camp house this morning. Mr. Gordon said he was glad they were happy, but in his opinion, they should not let their carelessness make others unhappy.
H.A. Gould said that patients were insulting passersby and they appeared to be enjoying themselves. The pest house was moved to the city poor farm.
Patients sometimes broke quarantine and escaped the confines of the pest house. Tired of the drinking water and meager provisions at the Burlington pest house, two highly contagious patients simply walked out the door, boarded a streetcar, and made their way home. The two were not under guard because the husband was caring for his wife and officials believed they would honor the quarantine. The Burlington Daily News (July 1913) noted: "They were the only two passengers on the car, so the exposure was not so great as might be thought. By the Health Department’s direction, the seats will be washed with a carbolic acid solution."
The couple was returned to the pest house by ambulance and their activities were, thereafter, supervised.
By the end of World War I, pest houses had begun to be phased out as advanced sanitation and medical protocols allowed all patients to be safely treated in a conventional hospital setting. Eventually the practice of widespread vaccination led to the elimination of certain diseases that had plagued humanity for centuries.
With the belief that pandemics were a thing of the past, the pest house was rendered obsolete.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
