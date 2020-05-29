For Nate Doyon and Nina Livellara, of Greenwood Lake, the pandemic turned the Vermonters’ part-time business, Local Donut, into an nearly every day, full-time endeavor.
With the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, they are baking about 200 doughnuts daily for sales at vendors across central Vermont, and for home delivery.
“We are a family-owned business, husband and wife, partners in crime, raising our two little girls on the shores of Greenwood Lake in Woodbury,” Livellara said. Doyon bakes the doughnuts; she handles packaging and assembly.
She explains the process: “We prep the dough the day before to allow it to ferment and slowly rise. A few hours of sleep might happen, depending on the children, and then Nate rolls and cuts the dough. It rises in a proofing hut for a few hours to add flavor and texture. While the sun comes up we begin glazing, filling doughnuts and packaging.
“We wrap up around 6:30 a.m. to begin boxing and labeling, and then hit the road to deliver with the kids in the back seat. It was a challenge during mud season, and in getting lost due to poor directions from customers. We have a better delivery system set up now,” Livellara said.
The two started the business in 2017 when Nate, a barista at Carrier Coffee Roasting in Northfield, began selling his pastries at the Northfield coffee shop. He started with scones and coffee cakes and added doughnuts.
When Carrier Coffee closed due to COVID-19, Doyon switched from full-time barista to full-time doughnut baker. He bakes the doughnuts in the kitchen of his Woodbury home.
“Doughnuts bring comfort, nostalgia and a feeling of happiness. We need that right now as a culture. We have two little girls ... Having time together as a family is the main reason we launched our own business; we needed flexibility to account for the ebb and flow of the needs of two young children,” Livellara said.
It is paying off.
“We are thriving. We have grown organically through word of mouth. We are selling out on each production day. Our home bakery has a capacity of 200 doughnuts per day. We have committed to building a small addition attached to our home to increase production. Nate’s father, Omer Doyon, is building our bakery. We are going at it piece by piece,” Livellara said.
According to Doyon, Local Donut uses local maple syrup, raw honey, farm eggs and organic milk.
“We focus on delivering doughnuts to farm stands and coffee shops. This supports our vision of bringing Vermonters back to supporting local and small businesses. Grab a bag of doughnuts made from locally sourced ingredients, then pick out greens, eggs, local beef to bring home to feed your family,” Livellara said.
Local Donut makes home deliveries to Woodbury, Calais, Hardwick, East Montpelier, Barre, Berlin, Montpelier and Northfield. The next home deliveries are in June.
The doughnuts are available Saturdays at Front Seat Coffee in Hardwick; Fridays at Maple Corner Store in Calais, and Peace of Earth Farm in Albany; and Sundays at Carrier Coffee Roasting in Northfield.
“We can accommodate around 10 home deliveries each weekend day, the remainder of the doughnuts go to our vendors. We have a 200 doughnut capacity right now,” Livellara said.
When the stay-at-home orders end, Local Donut will continue home delivery, she said.
“It’s a very important part of the business. We love the connection and relationships to our customers. We will be adding a special gift box offering this summer that is a sampling of all of our doughnuts with a wildflower bouquet from our family garden,” Livellara said.
Both Doyon and Livellara are Vermonters. Nate grew up in Orleans; Livellara in Danby.
“I returned from earning a culinary degree in Italy three years ago, worked as a chef in Burlington and threw private in-home private dinner events upon returning to Vermont. Nate and I met, cooked a meal together and the rest was history. A home on the lake, two kids and doughnut business later, we continue to inspire each other to keep dreaming,” Livellara said.
Nate first learned to make doughnuts from an aunt in Orleans. “I then went on to (New England Culinary Instituted) for a degree in pastry,” he said.
Local Donut makes salted sugar, Vermont maple glazed, honey cardamom, and raspberry jam filled and, in season, a lemon curd doughnut.
