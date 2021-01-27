Mitten madness?
MONTPELIER — When memes of Sen. Bernie Sanders and his now-fabled Swittens started spreading faster than COVID-19 in a crowded room of mask-less people it was hard not to be at least mildly amused.
Some were really funny, others had that “Where’s Waldo?” vibe and the mitten man from Vermont was literally everywhere.
The photograph of Sanders and his Swittens snapped at last week’s Inauguration Day ceremony spawned coffee mugs and T-shirts and had way too many people feeling the Bern. Sanders image was photoshopped everywhere, his mittens became the talk of towns across the country and brought some notoriety to the Essex Junction school teacher who knitted them.
By the time the weekend rolled around, Jen Ellis had decided to make three more pairs of Swittens to raise money for Outright Vermont, Passion 4 Paws and her daughter’s college fund.
As the Bernie memes were surging and Ellis was busy crafting, Laura Fried was digging through the closets of her Waterbury home where she knew she’d find a never-worn authentic pair of Jen Ellis Swittens.
Cha-ching!
We’re not sure why Fried never wore them, but we do know she’s now selling them in hopes seeding a scholarship fund for kids at the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier.
“I bought them from Jen Ellis at a Planting Hope craft fair in Montpelier a few years ago, and they ended up in a closet,” says Fried, who is now auctioning them off on Ebay.
“I know that people are eager to get their hands on Jen Ellis originals, and also to support great organizations,” says Fried, a long-time friend of the North Branch Nature center who is hoping the lure of genuine Swittens will help raise money to aid families who need financial support to enroll their kids in summer camp, after-school programs and the center’s Forest Preschool.
“I was on a walk in 10-degree weather with cold hands when the thought of auctioning the mittens occurred to me,” says Fried. “Being out in nature is getting me through this pandemic. I want that for everyone.”
New to Ebay, Fried listed her unworn Swittens for auction on Tuesday and bidding for the pair, featuring blue cuffs with a “Fair Isle” weave on the hands and ink accents on the thumbs, was up to $175 on Wednesday. Bidding will close on Feb. 5 and judging from the two pair Ellis is selling on EBay, the number could climb much higher.
The pair of Swittens Ellis is auctioning off for Passion 4 Paws had already fetched $1,976 and counting through Wednesday and there was a $2,475 bid for the pair that will pad her daughter’s college fund. That’s chicken feed compared to the $4,444 that was the bid to beat late Wednesday afternoon for the third pair, which is being sold to benefit Outright Vermont at Charity Auctions Today. Auctions for all three pair of Swittens that Ellis is selling are set to end Friday, while bidding on Fried’s made in Vermont pair will continue through the end of next week and could be a steal if you really like the look Sanders was rocking on Inauguration Day.
‘Bomb’ scare?
BARRE — City councilors were way more perturbed than frightened after their virtual meeting was “Zoom-bombed” by some pretty aggressive, foul-mouthed young folks who weren’t afraid of hurling racial epithets, dropping a few “F-bombs,” deploying some soft pornography and cloning City Clerk Carol Dawes.
Among other things the faux Dawes ridiculed Eileen Peltier, executive director of Downstreet Housing and Community Development, even as others whose online names ranged from “Jake,” and “Steven Dawson,” to “Mira Omar” and “Lennon Sepulveda” turned Mayor Lucas Herring into a virtual hall monitor.
Councilor Rich Morey was mocked and so was Peltier as Herring rounded up the noisy offenders one by one and banished them to a virtual “waiting room” where they couldn’t be seen or heard.
It took several minutes and postponed the start of Tuesday night’s meeting as Herring sought to make sure that while banishing the disruptors, he didn’t inadvertently eject others interested in attending the public meeting.
In most cases it was an easy call. Those who spoke or posted in the chat room — even the Dawes’ double — were easy to spot.
Then there was “Jess.”
“Jess” didn’t say anything until Herring asked him to identify himself.
“Your (meeting) link has been put on Twitter,” he said. “Just letting you know.”
By that point in the program the revelation was hardly breaking news, Councilor Michael Boutin was predicting “inappropriate” things would soon follow even as they did and Councilor Teddy Waszazak wondered what the real Dawes was thinking.
“I’ll defer to the city clerk on the legality of this, but we should probably postpone this meeting,” Waszazak said.
The suggestion was immediately and mercilessly mocked.
“We should probably postpone the (expletive deleted) meeting because we’re being bombed,” one of the bombers said, kicking off a chaotic couple of minutes during which things got loud and nasty and any attempts to pronounce “Barre” were butchered.
The quiet did return, though Herring had to monitor the “waiting room” so he could admit anyone who wanted to join the meeting without disrupting it.
The episode had Boutin, whose church was recently Zoom-bombed, yearning for the good old days when Police Chief Tim Bombardier’s presence at a council meeting might have helped restore order.
“I think maybe we should have a conversation about meeting in person,” Boutin said before things quieted down and the council meeting proceeded without further interruption and only one city clerk.
Soup’s (almost) on
BARRE — Earlier this month we noted the folks at Soup-N-Greens opted to postpone preliminary plans to reopen a restaurant that had been closed for more than a month on Jan. 15. At the time they weren’t quite ready and because of lingering concerns about COVID-19 were thinking February might make more sense.
This week they made it official using the restaurant’s Facebook page to spread the news.
If you missed the post we’ll share the pertinent parts.
Seems Soup-N-Greens will reopen Monday and given the number of exclamation points that followed that declaration they seem pretty pumped about seeing their loyal customers again.
Wait, there’s more.
The restaurant has new hours. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.
Plan accordingly and know that their staff “... can’t wait to see everyone!!!”
Twice as nice!
MONTPELIER — Just when it looked like city officials had shelved their monthly employee recognition award program it turns out they didn’t.
In December, no one was recognized as November’s recipient, but that isn’t because there wasn’t one. Between budget season and the holidays things got pretty busy last month and it wasn’t until last week the awards designed to acknowledge the efforts of those who, well, go above and beyond, got back on track.
Lest you think November was forgotten, it was a two-for-one deal.
November and December’s recipients were Jacqueline Huettenmoser and Mike Potter.
We’ll start with Huettenmoser, who goes by “Jac” and in her role as the city’s parks supervisor has been the driving force behind creating the Feast Farm program.
Perhaps we should explain.
The Feast Farm is a community farm that grows food to support our home food delivery program run through the Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Getting that started in the middle of a pandemic is no small trick, and it’s a big reason why Huettenmoser was selected as the November recipient of the award.
We’re told Huettenmoser worked tirelessly through the early quarantine days securing funds and supplies to start the Feast Farm and then spent the growing season making sure there were enough volunteers and other resources to make the pilot program a success. Her efforts include landing four separate grants totaling more than $7,000 for the project.
Then there’s Potter, whose work ethic earned him the award in December.
Potter is the equipment division supervisor for the public works department and a huge reason why the equipment was well-maintained and ready when winter arrived. Apparently Potter didn’t have a lot of help last year and, like Huettenmoser’s, his extra effort didn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated as 2020 was coming to a close.
Negative
Former Barre Mayor Thomas Lauzon, who was one of several presenters at recent news conferences held by Gov. Phil Scott was tested last week for COVID-19 after one of the contractors assigned to the news conferences had tested positive.
The governor and members of his Cabinet all quarantined, as did Lauzon on the third floor of his house.
Yesterday, Lauzon got the same news everyone else who had been asked to get tested received: Negative.
Lauzon is — once again — out and about.
