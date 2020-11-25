One good turn
BARRE TOWN — As far as “bowl turners” go, John Lyon will tell you he’s only an amateur, but the proprietor of Wilkins Harley-Davidson is pretty proud of the fact that one of his wooden bowls just fetched $5,250.
Lyon tells us that jaw-dropping amount has a whole less to do with his workmanship than it does with the generosity of some local folks (we’ll get to them in a minute) who will use some loose change to decide who takes home the walnut bowl when they drop by his South Barre showroom at noon on Friday.
Let’s back this sucker up. Lyon may sell motorcycles for a living, but bowl-making is a hobby, and he recently purchased a 9-foot walnut log that came from a tree in Ferrisburg.
Lyon says “a good bowl turner” would get more mileage out of that log than the 10 bowls he’ll probably squeeze out of it before all is said and done. That includes the one he made about a month ago and decided to photograph and auction off on his personal Facebook page in an effort to raise money for Good Samaritan Haven.
Solid bowl. Good cause. Why not?
That, give or take, was Lyon’s thought process. Sure, he typically makes bowls for gifts, but selling one for charity had the right ring to it this time of year.
“My goal was to raise $200 to $300,” he says.
Lyon would have been happy with that, but in a case of one good “turn” deserves another, three prospective bidders pooled their resources to maximize the payout to Good Samaritan Haven and earn a shot at what looks like a pretty darn good bowl.
Lyon says the checks have all been cut and he’s working out the details of a coin flip competition that will determine whether it winds up in Barre or Berlin.
That’s where the money came from, and while we don’t know who gave how much, we do know Thomas and Karen Lauzon, owners of Metro Way in Barre, Craig and Vera Frazier, owners of Alpine AC Repair in Berlin, and Barre lawyer Sarah Field collectively bid for the bowl.
Their collective generosity and creativity allowed an amateur bowl turner to triple down on his donation to the Barre homeless shelter in a year when it sure can put that money to good use.
“I was more than pleasantly surprised,” says Lyon, who is looking forward to thanking the bidders in person before Friday’s coin toss.
We’ll let you know who wins, but from the sounds of it everyone already did.
Animal control
CALAIS — When we saw the Select Board was scheduled to “discuss animal control issues in Maple Corner” earlier this week, we thought “cats and dogs.”
That’s what you get for spending too much time in Barre, where small animals is all city councilors seem to talk about.
Not in Calais. To our pleasant surprise, Monday night’s agenda item wasn’t about corralling free-roaming cats or debating where dogs can and can’t be walked.
It was about three horses that have apparently been wandering loose around Maple Corner creating a public safety hazard, damaging property and putting themselves in danger.
Horses? Not one, but three! A “big, rambunctious gelding” with a knack for “blowing through fences” and two smaller horses that tag along once that damage is done.
Seems the horses, which are owned by Elisabeth Shedd, have been busy gobbling up straw from freshly mulched gardens and wandering about just begging to be hit by a passing vehicle.
Seriously, that could happen, which is a problem the board is apparently familiar with.
“We’ve been down this road before,” Chairwoman Denise Wheeler said, as board members pondered whether a lawyer or a letter would do the most good.
The board was leaning toward the letter, though Selectman John Brabant, who hosted Shedd’s horses this summer, and said he has the fence damage to prove it, was openly skeptical.
“I don’t know what the solution is other than the town building her a corral,” he said of Shedd.
That seems a whole lot less likely than the accident Wheeler said is waiting to happen if the horses keep roaming around Maple Corner.
Positive (pumpkin) Pie?
PLAINFIELD — Pumpkin pie would be a timely treat, but it isn’t on today’s donation-only take-out menu at Positive Pie Tap & Grill. Dessert is fresh apple crisp.
We’d flag them for a missed opportunity if they weren’t raising money for a local charity of their choice by spending part of a socially distanced Thanksgiving Day afternoon preparing a hot meal for anyone in town who needs one, or likes the sound of someone else doing the cooking.
The crew from Positive Pie has that part covered, though it isn’t their standard fare. They’ll be serving roasted turkey, homemade stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and the aforementioned apple crisp between 1 and 5 p.m. (or until they run out of food).
No purchases are necessary, donations are optional, and the regular menu won’t be available because, well, it’s Thanksgiving.
The suggested donation is $10 per plate, but the food is free if you need it to be. Beverages will cost you, but you don’t need to buy one, and the prices are reasonable.
The duration of this one will be dictated by demand, so if you’re counting on a Positive Pie Thanksgiving, don’t wait until the last minute.
Tree times
BARRE — If you love the smell of a fresh-cut Christmas tree and would like to support the charitable endeavors of a club that focuses on helping those with difficulty seeing and hearing, you can do both in one fell swoop next week.
Seems it will take more than COVID-19 to stop the Barre Lions Club from holding its annual Christmas tree sale. The three-day event will kick off at Tatro’s Appliance Store on South Main Street a week from Friday (that’s Dec. 4 if you don’t have a calendar handy) and run through Sunday, Dec. 6.
The fresh-cut balsams will have just been harvested from Moffat’s Tree Farm in Craftsbury and the price — it’s still $40 — hasn’t changed in recent memory.
If you’d like to buy a tree for someone who can’t afford one (or even someone who can) just swing by Tatro’s next week. Next Friday’s hours are 2 to 7 p.m. and there will be a friendly Lion selling trees from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
All proceeds benefit the Lions Club’s charitable endeavors in the community.
‘Dollar drop(ped)’
BARRE – Much as city councilors like standing in the middle of the road collecting cash to buy toys for children this time of year, the optics of their annual “dollar drop” in the midst of a pandemic would be beyond bad.
On that, councilors who have been divided about an awful lot lately, agreed.
There will be no “dollar drop” this year and while they flirted with launching a GoFundMe campaign or other online tool for soliciting donations, the logistics (and legality) of was too daunting.
Enter, Louis Brusa.
Brusa was a local granite sculptor, who died of silicosis in 1944 leaving an estate that included the creation of a trust, that paid his widow, Mary, $125 until the trustees deemed an increase was warranted, or she died.
She eventually did, kicking in a provision of the will that essentially required interest earned on the money remaining in the trust to be used for the benefit of “the poor children residing in the City of Barre.”
It was way more complicated than that, but to make a long story short, the trust, which was most recently tapped to underwrite a Shakespeare camp for children at the Highgate Housing project, has roughly $100,000 in it, with $50,000 available to spend.
Councilors are expected to use money from that fund to make up for what they would have collected by standing in the street for a few hours a week from Saturday. The “dollar drop” and donations that came in after the fact has typically raised roughly $5,000 and, thanks to the forethought of Louis Brusa, hitting that number will only require four votes when the council meets next Tuesday.
Going postal?
MONTPELIER — Post offices across the state are closed today (it’s Thanksgiving!) and street delivery is limited to guaranteed overnight parcel. Otherwise no mail will move. That will change on Friday, and between then and Christmas a postal service that survived mail-in voting will be awfully busy.
That’s a long-winded way of telling folks who plan to mail holiday gifts and wishes that if they want to insure they arrive before Dec. 25, mailing early is recommended. How early is up to you, but Dec. 18 is the last recommended day for First Class Mail. It’s Dec. 19 for Priority Mail and Dec. 23 for Priority Express Mail.
Keep those dates in mind, plan your holiday shopping accordingly, and you can avoid paying a premium to get your packages from here to there in a year when lots of people will be relying on the postal service to deliver gifts they typically would themselves.
