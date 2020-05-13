Raffling off ‘Children’
NORTHFIELD — Sometimes headlines can be misleading, and the one above is a prime example because there’s nothing remotely troubling about “Children” now being raffled off in Northfield.
Perhaps we should explain.
When Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order derailed plans for Northfield’s third annual May Day celebration organizers installed a pop-up art display that took the place of live Maypole dance they’d planned. When May 1 rolled around there was the traditional be-ribboned white birch Maypole surrounded by plywood kiddos decorated by the youngsters who would have been dancing if they could have.
(SPOILER ALERT:) Those “children” aren’t for sale.
Seems two local artists were inspired by the exercise and created a one-of-a-kind pair of silhouettes titled — “Children” — to convey the fun and whimsy of the occasion and their community’s roll with it response to a worldwide health crisis.
Those pieces — a collaborative creation of Erin Evans and Carolyn Zuaro — are being raffled off to raise funds for the local food shelf, which is getting a workout during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Children” is on display at Art, etc. on Depot Square and the first of the raffle tickets — they are $5 each — were sold at this week’s edition of the Northfield Farmer’s Market on the Common. Tickets will be sold at the Tuesday market (it runs from 3 to 6 p.m.) and at Kenyon’s True Value Hardware Store on Main Street in coming weeks. If you prefer a socially distant way of entering the contest and contributing to the cause, just contact Cassie Morse, manager of the local farmers market at northfieldfarmersmarketvt@gmail.com
The drawing for “Children” will be held Fathers Day (that’s June 21 if you don’t have a calendar handy).
All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Community Emergency Relief Volunteers food shelf, which is located on Dog River Drive in the same building that houses the Town Garage.
Lions share
BARRE — Sometimes headlines, like the one above, are simple statements of fact, becaus, thanks to an outpouring of support from central Vermonters, the Barre Lions Club will soon share more than $3,000 and roughly 1,000 pounds of food, toiletries and cleaning products with four local food shelves.
Let’s back up.
Regular readers may recall last week’s entry about the local Lions Club’s food drive — “Food From the Heart” — that was set for Tuesday at Tatro’s Appliances on South Main Street.
Yes, we wrote about it, but many of you responded, and because of your generosity, the organizational efforts of club members Mark Tatro and Stacy Cadorette and an eye-catching banner donated by Yipes Stripes, the Lions are in a position to share.
We’re told the food and other items collected will be used to help restock the food shelves at Capstone Community Action, Hedding United Methodist Church, St. Monica Church and the Salvation Army. Each of the four food shelves will also receive a check for $750 to go shopping because, well, Lions share.
Seventh heaven
MONTPELIER — It seems like just last month we were writing about a pandemic-proof, drive-by birthday party for twin girls. Oh, wait. It was. Here we are again.
This time it was in Montpelier, and unlike “Tax Day,” twins Rhoswen and Astella Ricciarelli, who celebrated their 9th birthday on the steps of the Barre Municipal Auditorium, Ellie and Winnie Abdo weren’t expecting the parade that passed their McKinley Street home late Tuesday afternoon.
“It was a complete surprise for them,” Susan Abdo says of her now 7-year-old granddaughters. “For a birthday in a pandemic it was one those two little girls will remember forever.”
According to the elder Abdo, family and friends lined up at the Vermont College of Fine Arts shortly after 4 p.m. and rolled over to McKinley Street with a couple of emergency vehicles.
The vehicles were all decorated with signs and streamers in what has become a familiar scene and Abdo said the fire truck and the ambulance — with lights flashing and sirens wailing — put it over the top.
“The kids loved it,” Abdo says, referring to her granddaughters and others who live on the short city street.
Apparently, they weren’t alone.
“It was really wonderful for me as a ‘grammy,’ too,” she says.
Community servant
MONTPELIER — As long as city officials keep singling out employees out for their “Above and Beyond” effort we’ll keep acknowledging the recipients of monthly awards that are accompanied by a small bonus.
Congratulations, Norma Maurice!
Maurice, the office manager for the city’s Community Services departments (both Recreation and Parks), was honored during Wednesday night’s virtual City Council meeting for her outstanding and inspiring work ethic.
It’s a pretty lonely gig these days.
With all of her co-workers either working remotely or on voluntary furlough because of the COVID-19 crisis, Maurice has been holding down the fort. She’s been providing on-site support for the Montpelier Senior Activity Center and the recreation and parks departments, distributing FEAST To-Go meals twice weekly and taking on extra duties during the pandemic.
Praised for her “amazing commitment to the city” and her “skillful and warm customer service,” Maurice sounds like the kind of employee who deserves recognition.
‘… for Animals’
EAST MONTPELIER — The Central Vermont Humane Society is taking the “Walk” out of its annual “Walk for Animals” this year.
It’s still “for animals,” but this year’s virtual version of the humane society’s single biggest fundraiser won’t culminate with an outdoor walk at Montpelier High School.
Guess why? Honoring Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, the humane society is pitching a “Stay Home, Save Lives” edition of a fundraiser that it sure hopes is successful this year.
Like many local businesses, the humane society is feeling the pinch of the pandemic and while it’s walk-less walk is generated just over $30,000 in donations, it’s still nearly $40,000 short of its $70,000 goal.
The humane society counts on donations raised from its Walk for Animals to care for more than 1,000 lost, abandoned and neglected animal each year. The fundraiser finances life-saving surgeries and medical treatment for homeless dogs, cats and other small companion animals and underwrites efforts to find all of them loving “forever homes.”
Though programs have been canceled, and the donations have dropped since the COVID-19 crisis began, the humane society has been busy taking in more than 110 homeless pets while retooling the community fundraiser it typically bills as “a walk with a purpose.”
Folks interested in participating in this year’s virtual event are encouraged to set up a Walk for Animals fundraising page at www.centralvermonthumane.org. It’s safe, simple, self-explanatory, and there are prizes.
Participants who raise at least $50 will all receive souvenir T-shirts with the “Stay Home, Save Lives Walk” logo and there are special prizes in store for the most prolific fundraisers — three children, three adults, as well as the top team.
This year there’s an online pet photo contest with three categories — “Best Pet Costume,” “Cutest Pet Ever” and “Most Humorous.” There will be prizes for the winners, and we’ll publish one of them.
There is an entry fee and details can be found on the humane society’s website, but because the contest is virtual it isn’t a dogs-only contest. If you have a super-cute cat, a photogenic rabbit or some other pet that doesn’t mind dressing up take its picture and submit it.
The website should answer all your questions, but if you’re stumped, just shoot Executive Director Laurie Garrison an email at laurie@centralvermonthumane.org
