‘T-time’
BARRE TOWN — When we say “T,” we mean “T-shirt,” like the creative commemorative ones the folks at Barre Congregational Church are having made for the 18th edition of a popular holiday tradition they hope will draw a socially distanced crowd this Thanksgiving.
It’s called the “Gobble Wobble Turkey Trot” — a 5K walk-run that serves as a fundraiser for the church’s annual outreach efforts.
This year’s shirts will fittingly feature a masked turkey — a 2020 keepsake for Gobble Wobble Turkey Trotters — who like the rest of the world, now know more about COVID-19 than they ever could have imagined.
Selling the shirts is how the church is planning to raise money this year because they are waiving the fee for those who just want to run or walk before sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner.
To be clear, everyone needs to register, but those who want T-shirts (they are $20 and will take time to ship from California) have a week to pre-register and place their orders. Go to runsignup.com/Race/VT/Barre/BCCGobbleWobble to get that detail done online.
Over the years, the morning race has been known to attract more than 200 participants and, in light of the pandemic, the church has tweaked the format and is taking precautions to make sure the event is safe this year.
The race will start and end in the bus drop-off area in front of Barre Town School. That’s a change. Everything, even picking up race packets — shirts or no shirts — will occur outdoors. That’s a change, too. Then there are the biggest changes, the kind we’ve learned to live with and trust help keep us safe. Everyone must be masked at all times and the days of sending a pack of 200 people running down the road at one time are over for now. Race organizers are planning to place runners in socially distanced groups with staggered start times between 8 and 10 a.m. Nov. 26.
You don’t need to check your calendar, because one thing hasn’t changed, that is Thanksgiving Day.
Same-day registration won’t be an option this year. If you want a shirt you’ll need to preregister online by next Thursday. If not, you have until Nov. 20. Use the same link. It won’t cost you anything, but donations are appreciated and will be put to good use in the community. That hasn’t changed.
Neither have a few other things. As always walkers are welcome but dogs must be leashed, and costumes are encouraged.
Pumpkin ‘prize?’
BARRE — Last month we promised you we’d report the winners of the Downtown Barre Pumpkin Carving Contest soon after their scheduled announcement on Tuesday.
Barre, there’s been a problem.
The results weren’t announced on Tuesday, and while 15 folks entered jack-o-lanterns, it doesn’t sound like more than one of them was rewarded for their effort.
We’d love to name names, but the contest organizers didn’t have them. We do know it was a child and prize for best pumpkin was a bag of candy.
We wish we could tell you more, but the best we can do is debunk a rumor that was circulating about the suitably spooky ballot box that was used to collect ballots filled out by folks who frequent downtown Barre until the Monday cut-off.
Word was that some unsuspecting voter actually deposited a real ballot — like the record number of early ballots that were cast in Tuesday’s General Election — in the purple shrouded ballot box that spent a couple of weeks between Richard J. Wobby Jewelers and Whimsy.
That, we’re told, didn’t happen. However, there was concern that it might because, well, the box (festive as it was) was marked “BALLOTS” and in a state that prides itself in making voting super-easy, there could be stranger accommodations than finding a random ballot box in historic downtown Barre.
That’s why they posted a warning telling folks not to do precisely what some assumed had already been done — giving birth to the rumor we’ve exorcised here.
Double your money!
BARRE — If you like the sound of a 50% discount, the Barre Partnership has a deal for you.
This one requires an up-front investment and comes with a few strings attached, but if you’re interested in doubling your money and buying local at a time when that really would be appreciated consider “Barre Bonus Bucks.”
For $25 you can buy $50 worth of “Barre Bonus Bucks” — currency that can be spent at a broad assortment of Granite City restaurants and businesses.
Let’s slow that down: $25 will get you $50 worth of buying power, which essentially amounts to a 50% discount.
That’s a pretty good deal, whether you plan to spend it at Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel, R&L Archery, Nelson Ace Hardware or the any of the other local participating establishments. The list is long. It includes restaurants like the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen and long-time Barre businesses, like Richard J. Wobby Jewelers and Boisvert’s Shoe Repair.
Thanks to a state grant that is underwriting the project, it was launched last week, and Tracie Lewis, the partnership’s executive director, said folks know a good deal when they hear one.
Lewis already has sold more than half of the Barre Bonus Bucks packets, which are available at her office in the historic Wheelock Building. Times will be posted in the window of the structure that was once the long-time home of the Barre Senior Center. Those interested in participating in the program should know it’s one booklet per customer and they’ll need to pay in cash or with a check because Lewis isn’t set up to process credit cards, but is eager to unload the rest of the Barre Bonus Bucks, which already have started being redeemed and can be spent through the end of the year.
Pandemic politics
MONTPELIER — As if we needed another reminder that things are different these days, Tuesday morning supplied one for voters who cast ballots at City Hall in Montpelier.
There was no throng of candidates, or their surrogates, waving signs and asking for votes. At least not at 9 a.m. The cobblestone courtyard in front of City Hall was eerily empty at that time except for the savvy panhandler, who filled the void left by absent politicians. The man was a fan of “change you can believe in,” but on Tuesday he aimed a little higher.
“Can you spare a few dollars?” he asked as one voter was heading up the steps to City Hall.
Hack proof?
MONTPELIER — City Clerk John Odum was ready for anything in the run-up to Tuesday’s election and when we say “anything” we mean the possibility someone might try to tamper with voter rolls and other election-related data.
It could happen. Just ask the Central Vermont Medical Center and other members of the UVM Health Network who were the victims of an apparent cyberattack last week.
That’s the world we live in, and it’s why Odum happily volunteered to participate in an election cybersecurity pilot project using technology provided by SICPA — an internationally known cybersecurity firm.
The cutting-edge technology is designed to raise red flags in the event election information is hacked.
How? It allowed Odum to take “digital fingerprints” of voter data and store them in a “blockchain system” to protect them from tampering.
That certainly sounds safe and, the way we understand it, Odum was able to see whether the data had been compromised and — if it had — revert to backups as a precautionary measure.
As part of the project Odum stored the voter data used for Tuesday’s election in a “secure remote location” hosted by the Cyber Policy Initiative of the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, where he serves on the advisory board.
“It’s so exciting that here in the smallest state capital in the nation, we can be on the cutting edge of voter security tech like this,” Odum said, citing concerns about election security and the prospect of election meddling.
Odum said Montpelier participates in a separate pilot project that provides personal, one-on-one cybersecurity assistance locally from a professional cybersecurity expert.
Even before the first ballots were cast Tuesday, Odum already was discussing the possibility of piloting even more comprehensive cybersecurity technology during the city’s annual Town Meeting Day elections.
“It is simply impossible to be too careful with our democracy,” he said.
