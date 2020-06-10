Fires when ready?
BARRE TOWN — With the summer solstice set for Saturday it’s probably not surprising that an annual celebration timed around that seasonal shift has been shelved this year.
COVID-19 put out RockFire faster than a raging thunderstorm.
Organizers made the call relatively early because the event relies on more than 100 volunteers and dozens of donors and attracts the kind of crowd that would be frowned on in the middle of a global pandemic.
FallFire (that’s RockFire’s family-friendly offspring) is still a go and could be bigger than usual this year to accommodate popular features and performers of RockFire.
The two-day fall fire festival is set for Sept. 25 and 26 and typically features a more affordable entry fee, though there won’t be anything to compare it to this year.
There will in 2021 when, pandemic-permitting, RockFire will celebrate its 10th anniversary in a big way on June 26 and 27.
Granite City groundhogs
BARRE — City councilors came out of their homes and met mask to mask for the first time in three months Tuesday night, before most of them left leaving three to handle a contentious dog hearing.
The in-person council meeting that was held at Alumni Hall lasted just long enough for councilors to approve the “Spaulding High School Senior Celebration Main Street Parade” — a downtown extension of a privately organized event for graduates at Thunder Road a week from Saturday — and appoint of three members to the animal control committee. Short straws went to Councilors Michael Boutin, Jake Hemmerick and Ericka Reil, who had to hang around for the dog hearing while the rest of their colleagues headed for home.
The council’s brief public appearance isn’t a signal that they’ve decided to ditch remote meetings, as the Berlin Select Board already has and the Select Board in Williamstown will on Monday.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said councilors will meet remotely when they hold their regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday and again on June 30 when a decision will be made about how frequently the council should meet and whether those sessions should continue to be held remotely.
The council has been meeting once every two weeks though this week’s special meeting and a special budget session set for June 23 has spoiled that experiment this month. The June 23 meeting, like the one this week, will be held in person at Alumni Hall. The other two will be conducted using the GoToMeeting videoconferencing app.
Good new, bad news
WILLIAMSTOWN — We’ll start with the good news by singling out Randy Swan and his 17-year-old son, Xavier, for their efforts on the eve of Green Up Day this year.
Seems Swan and his son fished more than two dozen tires, a queen-sized mattress, an old television set, a car seat, a fish tank and other assorted trash that were dumped at a pull off on Pirie Road in the section of Williamstown known locally as Mosquitoville.
While it was quite a pile, it didn’t take the father and son team long to pull it together.
“Maybe half an hour,” says Randy Swan, who knew what he was getting into.
“We go by there every day,” he says.
Which brings us to the bad news.
While the Swans managed to green up the popular dump spot, it didn’t take long for others to spoil their effort, replacing the small mountain of roadside debris with the beginnings of a new one.
“It’s so disappointing,” he says.
Swan isn’t the only one who feels that way about the fresh deposits, and some in town are talking about deploying a game camera to capture images of people who pull off, dump and drive away with frustrating frequency.
Sounding the alarm?
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department has provided local folks fair warning that they plan to begin testing the alarm at the public safety building once a month starting in July.
The tests will be planned in the early evening (they’re aiming for 6 p.m., but it could be a little earlier or later) on the first Monday of every month.
The first test, which is set for July 6, won’t take long, but three blasts of a siren that on a quiet day can be heard from one end of town to the other could be jarring for some — particularly those who aren’t aware it is only a test.
What if it were a real emergency?
The siren would continue to blast three times a minute — signaling there is cause for concern and possibly the need for some to evacuate to Williamstown Middle High School.
Meal break?
PLAINFIELD — The Community Supper Support Group held its final bagged community supper May 26 and has decided to take the summer off.
The program was a combined effort of prep volunteers, two sponsoring families and one individual donor. It was fueled by discounted soups from Joe’s Kitchen in Montpelier and bread donated from Red Hen Bakery in Middlesex.
Though the series has stopped for the summer, organizers hope to start it back up in October.
Prospective volunteers, sponsors and donors are invited to think ahead and to consider sponsoring a meal, or helping out during the next supper season. If you’re interested or want to learn more, just call Helen Rabin (454-7119), or email Michael Billingsley (michaelbix@gmail.com).
Curing the ‘baby blues’
BERLIN — Working with Good Beginnings of Central Vermont the folks from Central Vermont Medical Center have come up with a safe, socially distant solution designed to help families with new babies deal with an all-too-common problem.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Good Beginnings Executive Director Gretchen Elias, who notes the pandemic creates a new wrinkle for those already prone to feeling isolated.
“With COVID-19, friends and neighbors are less likely to check in, and parents are less likely to visit. Creating spaces to build that empathy connection with others is more important now than ever.”
Doing it safely is a key consideration.
It’s why Elias and her team have worked with a number of local partners — most notably CVMC and The Children’s Room of Waterbury — to ensure the continuation of perinatal support groups using “virtual meetups” and other online tools.
“Baby CIRCLE Time” is a good example. Led by CVMC Psychotherapist Angela Shea the free support group for pregnant or postpartum parents and caregivers is now meeting virtually on Wednesdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
It’s the next best thing to being there, according to Shea.
“Baby CIRCLE Time offers families a chance to discuss the very normal feelings of stress, anxiety or depression that come up when adjusting to all the changes that come with taking care of a new baby,” she says. “The group also shares tools and strategies that build confidence around new parenting skills.”
Elias sees the collaborative effort as an effective way to address the perinatal mental health needs in the community while respecting public health guidelines.
“Through our partnerships, we strive to build connections between hubs of expertise, bring them together, and then spread the word about the excellent resources available for families with new babies,” she says.
Meanwhile, Elias and the folks at Good Beginnings are readying to host an annual event designed to raise awareness around postpartum depression and isolation.
It’s called “Central Vermont’s Climb Out of Darkness,” and this years edition, which starts Sunday and runs through June 20, will necessarily be different than its predecessors.
Held annually on or near the longest day of the year, participants walk or hike to shine light on the fact that postpartum mood and anxiety disorders are the most common complication of childbirth — and often go undiagnosed.
This year, participants will be choosing their own destinations to “climb.” Whether they tackle a trail, go for stroll in their neighborhoods, or never stray from their own backyard participants are encouraged to upload selfies to good Beginnings’ event page on Facebook.
If you want to get in on the fun, join a fundraising team, make a donation or learn more about Good Beginnings programs just visit climbout2020.causevox.com/team/centralvt.
