Stocked market
MONTPELIER — It won’t have the festive, free-wheeling feel of any of its earlier incarnations (what does these days?) but plenty of people are happy that the Capital City Farmers Market will be opening for the season on Saturday.
That was far from a given two weeks ago, when farmers markets weren’t “essential” and prohibited by Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive.
Scott has since eased that restriction – opening the door to the market opening in its new location across for the new Transit Center on Taylor Street.
Market manager Keri Ryan is billing it as “the safest shopping experience in town” and inviting folks to restock their pantries with local food from more than two dozen vendors who will be in attendance.
There are rules.Stay home if you’re sick, leave your dog home; and be prepared to be patient and follow instructions when you arrive.
For safety’s sake there are plenty of instructions and there will be volunteers on hand to remind folks of the rules.
They’ll be the ones enforcing the 10 patrons in the market at a time limit, the socially distant waiting lines – including one to expedite the experience for seniors and other at-risk shoppers, and the one-way pattern designed to discourage the sort of social mingling that has always been a feature of the market.
Not this year. At least not yet.
This will be a market-first affair. Conversations should be kept to a minimum and the six-foot separation scrupulously observed by those in the market as well as those waiting to enter.
If it sounds less fun, it no doubt will be.
Folks who can pre-order from vendors in advance are strongly encouraged to do so. Those who can’t are urged to come with a list of what they want so they can quickly move from one sanitized table to another shopping with their eyes and leaving with what they need.
They won’t be making change, so take that into consideration. Some vendors will take credit cards, but the market will not be offering debit/credit transactions for tokens. They will be offering EBT/SNAP transactions.
It will be one-way and one-way out on Saturday and folks are encouraged to wash their hands as they enter and exit using stations that will be available.
Precious metals
BARRE — It may be a poor substitute for what would have been the 50th edition of Green Up Day, but residents interested in unloading metal objects that have outlived their useful lives are encouraged to drop them off at the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Saturday.
Rusted out gas grills and broken lawnmowers may be useless, but they aren’t worthless and the salvage value of the metal collected at the Auditorium between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday will benefit the nonprofit organization Caps 4 Cops.
It’s a metal-only event so save the tires, wood, and used furniture for a different day and don’t bring electronics, garbage or any hazardous materials.
Batteries are fine as long as they aren’t the lithium and ion variety, and aluminum, brass, copper, lead, stainless steel, radiators, wire and cable are all welcome.
Two-minute warning!
WEST DANVILLE — Two people came within two minutes of guessing when this year’s ice-out on Joe’s Pond would end, but before organizers of the popular contest announce the winners they want to make double sure they haven’t missed anybody.
Time is of the essence.
The ice-out ended at 6:07 a.m. on April 15 and by April 16 organizers had identified two winners who both guessed it would end two minute earlier. That will be good enough to split this year’s prize (half the proceeds from ticket sales, less expenses) unless someone contests the results by the end of today.
Consider this the two-minute warning, because on Friday the results will become officials and organizers will release the names of this year’s winners and announce how much they won.
We’ll keep you posted.
Making history
MARSHFIELD — These are historic times and the folks at the Jaquith Public Library have teamed up with the Marshfield Historical Society in an effort that allows residents to safely share their experiences.
It’s called the “Marshfield Story Project” and includes an invitation to local residents to virtually gather with their family, friends and neighbors to swap stories and experiences of living through a pandemic.
The virtual sessions will provide a safe opportunity for folks from Marshfield to record their insights on this historic time in their community.
Groups of six to eight people are recommended and each story circle will last about two hours. That’s enough time for people to share their stories and for participants to discuss them. Several time slots are available in the coming weeks and if you live in Marshfield and would like to sign up for one send an email Jeanne Haskell, MSP@phoebevt.33mail.com, and she’ll take care of you.
History buffs
CALAIS — Concerns about COVID-19 may have sidelined committees in Barre and Montpelier and many other central Vermont communities, but an unlikely committee in Calais embraced the virtual format and held a special meeting Wednesday night.
Seems Historic Preservation Commission wanted to review the final draft prepared by Brian Knight for the nomination of Adamant Village (it was Sodom before 1905) as a National Historic District.
Information about how to attend the Zoom video conference was shared with committee members along with a lament they wouldn’t be able to gather together and enjoy “cookies and other goodies” as is their custom.
However, they were forwarded “a delicious treat to be consumed online” courtesy of member Robin Anderson.
Here’s what Anderson wrote: “Hey there, Historic Preservation Commission!
While we may never discover exactly why Col. Jacob Davis named our town Calais, I stumbled across the story of the original Calais’s place-name in a very unexpected place – a history of the early Merovingian kings of France. The Merovingian kings were not charming – they were a clan of touchy sociopaths who smeared butter in their mullets – but I find this story completely charming,” Anderson wrote as a preface to the pertinent passage:
“... Saint Carileffus (after whose monastery Calais was named) started his religious career as a forest solitary. In his retreat he made friends with aurochs (the European bison, rare then, now almost extinct), which he petted and fed. King Childebert, one of Clovis’s sons, hearing of the marvelous size and fierceness of the aurochs, determined to hunt it. He found its tracks and followed them to the bough-roofed refuge of the hermit, who stood protectively beside the animal. The king accused Carileffus of trespassing on the royal hunting preserve. The hermit replied mildly that he was there only to pray, not to flout royal authority. Childebert, realizing that he could not defy the power of heaven – obeyed even by dumb animals – dismounted and knelt before the holy man. Carileffus not only blessed him but gave him wine from his own little vineyard. Though the wine was sour the king’s heart was touched, and he offered the saint all the lands thereabout for a monastery. Carileffus demurred, but finally agreed to take as much land as he could ride around in a day on his donkey. Later Childebert’s queen expressed a wish to visit the anchorite, but Carileffus refused: ‘As long as I live I shall never see the face of a woman, and no woman shall enter my monastery. And why should this queen be so desirous of seeing a man disfigured by fasts and rural labors, soiled and covered with stains like a chameleon?’”
The passage ends there and Anderson picks up where it left off: “Oddly, this reminds me of a famous Calais VT figure – one of our local saints, as it were: Pardon Janes, who, at least in the Alice Mary Kimball version of his life, came to distrust the touch of women so much that he strapped a pitchfork to his hand and forever after conducted business entirely at pitchfork’s end.”
We looked it up and Janes’ is a local story worth telling when Halloween rolls around.
