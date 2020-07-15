Drive through voting
BARRE — The Board of Civil Authority still has to bless it, but City Clerk Carol Dawes is planning a drive-thru experience for those who insist on voting in person on Aug. 11.
Instead of casting ballots in the Barre Municipal Auditorium, those who show up at the polls for the August primary elections will drive in one end of the nearby BOR ice arena, fill out their ballots, slip them into a vote tabulator and then drive out the other.
The plan is designed to keep poll workers and votes safe and socially distant during what is already a record-setting primary in Dawes’ 12-year tenure.
Dawes has already processed more than 1,200 requests for absentee ballots and that number is still climbing, though the prospect of driving through the BOR might prompt some voters to pump the brakes on their requests and vote in person.
Dawes isn’t expecting a long line and says cars — perhaps four or five at a time — will be allowed to drive into the BOR at any on time. Curbside voting will also be possible and pedestrians won’t be turned away from the drive through election.
Moving up
MONTPELIER — The Capital City is creeping up an obscure list created each year by the folks at USA Today.
Seems Montpelier is now the second best small town for shopping in the United States — improving on last year’s third place finish.
This year’s winner?
Berlin.
No, not the Berlin we all know — the one right next door to Montpelier (that would sting wouldn’t it?)
Berlin, Maryland, came out of nowhere to take top honors this year in a contest that devolves into a readers’ choice, but starts with 20 towns nominated by a panel of “experts.”
The panel was the same in 2020 as it was in 2019. So were the criteria, which target towns with a population under 25,000 that have a combination of eclectic boutiques, art galleries, antique stores and farmers’ markets and are perfect destinations for “retail therapy.”
Same experts using the same criteria likely explains why six of this year’s Top 10 were on the list last year.
Only two of them improved their standing and the one in our backyard was one of them.
Montpelier swapped spots with last year’s runner-up, Dahlonega, Georgia, while Fredericksburg, Texas moved up from eighth to seventh.
The other repeat communities all slid in the standings. That includes last year’s winner, Highlands, North Carolina, which slipped from first to fourth. Dahlonega, Georgia, dropped a spot, Ponchatoula, Louisiana, fell from fourth to eighth, and after finishing fifth last year Shepherdstown, West Virginia, barely remained in the Top 10.
But for Berlin (the one in Maryland, not Vermont), Montpelier would have come out on top this year, though second place is worth bragging about.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive.
“I am so proud of the business owners of Montpelier for receiving this recognition,“Groberg said after learning the results of four weeks of online voting.
Groberg said Montpelier merchants earned the accolades.
“Their response to the COVID-19 crisis has been inspiring and this award honors their hard work and sacrifice,” he said. “Over 40 independently-owned boutiques in Montpelier provide unparalleled customer service and a wonderful selection of unique items. Now people across the country will learn what locals have always known: that Montpelier offers a tremendous shopping experience.”
Quote of the week
BARRE — This one is a week old, but as soon as Denise Ferrari uttered the head-scratching words last Thursday night we knew it would be a seven-day survivor.
Let’s back up.
Ferrari serves on the city’s Development Review Board and, in the absence of Chairwoman Linda Shambo, was asked to run what was the panel’s first meeting since March.
This one was tricky, because while board members and a select few attended the Thursday night hearing in person, several others participated remotely.
Because of technical difficulties that presented themselves in different ways as the hard-to-hear hearing progressed, those folks missed Ferrari’s first stab at opening the proceedings.
We didn’t.
“This is a Quasimodo board,” she said.
Game over.
Sure, Ferrari immediately caught a slip of the tongue that was only audible to those in the second-floor meeting room at Alumni Hall at the time, but her unintended nod to the hunchback of Notre Dame was truly priceless.
Ferrari’s second take — the one the remote audience did hear — was on point, but not nearly as amusing.
“This is a quasi-judicial board,” she said.
Who’s the boss?
WILLIAMSTOWN — He’s a local lawmaker and chairman of the Select Board, she’s the town clerk, but Rodney and Barbara Graham are a team in the true sense of the word as was evident when he suffered a parliamentary lapse Monday night.
Graham (Rodney not Barbara) requested a motion to approve proposed revisions to the town’s hazard mitigation plan, when his better half, who was in the audience at the time, noted that the motion had already been made and seconded.
“Just say ‘all in favor?’” she prodded.
Graham’s advice (Barbara’s not Rodney’s) prompted a series of questions from her husband.
“You want to switch places?” he asked his wife.
She didn’t.
“All in favor?” he asked the board.
They all were.
“You OK with it?” he said, smiling as he turned is attention back to his wife.
“I’m good,” she replied.
The exchange prompted board member Jessica Worn who was taking notes — literally — to provide a preview of what to expect in the minutes for Monday’s meeting.
“We’re getting a birds-eye view of how the Graham household is run,” she joked. “Barbara runs it, and Rodney thinks he does.”
Summer camp?
MIDDLESEX — Word is starting to spread about “Pizza Fridays” and “Free Concert Sundays” at Camp Meade — the ones where “your mask is your ticket,” state guidelines are followed, and sign-ins are required to allow for contact tracing.
Both weekly events feature live music, a familiar menu of foods — that like the rules are the same one week to the next.
Pizza from Red Hen Baking, to-go beer and food from Lost Nation Brewing and creemees from Kingdom Creamery of Vermont are served at both events starting at 4 p.m.
That will be true this Friday and again on Sunday.
Those who attend Friday’s event — only 150 are allowed — can enjoy a free two-hour performance of Juan Carlos “Mi Chavo” Marin, who typically performs with his internationally-recognized Mexican band Radio Jarocho, but will be teaming up with some Green Mountain musicians (Mike Wilson, Dov Schiller and Phil Rosenblum) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
Sunday’s concert features Costa Rican ”Brujo” Maïz Vargas Sandoval, who will perform with his Latin dance band from 5 to 8 p.m. (food is available starting at 4 p.m.).
Though the concerts are technically free, a $5 donation is suggested.
