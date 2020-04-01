One good turn …
BARRE TOWN — Action Towing owner Tom Stacy has some fans in the Blue Mountain School District.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Christa Davis.
Davis is the manager of Butler’s Bus Service, which provides transportation to Blue Mountain students when school is in session and has been delivering meals to them since schools were closed due to COVID-19.
Davis tells us one of her drivers, Dianne Warren, was on one of those routes last Tuesday when she got hopelessly stuck in a turnaround on Route 302 in Groton thanks to a season-ending snowstorm that might have canceled school if school hadn’t already been canceled.
Enter Stacy, who, though Davis didn’t know his name, drove from East Barre to Groton in response to a State Police call involving a bus off the road.
Stacy fixed that with his 35-ton wrecker and opted not to charge for his trouble after learning that the bus was delivering meals to home-bound students.
“I love that we live in an area where people truly care about what is happening,” says Davis, who apparently decided one good turn deserved another and decided to call the act of a local “Good Samaritan” to our attention.
It was nothing, according to Stacy, who remembers wondering why Warren was driving a school bus with “two teachers” when school was closed.
“When they said they were delivering meals, I said: ‘I’m not going to charge you for pulling you out,” he says. “I’ll do it for free.”
Back to work
BERLIN — Fresh off an enjoyable cruise and a two-week quarantine, Town Clerk Rosemary Morse returned to work this week even as the woman who filled in in her absence was starting her own corona-cation.
It’s just a precaution, but Morse says her assistant, Corinne Stridsberg was self-quarantining for 14 days after manning the clerk’s office while the boss was away.
Morse is happy to be back and busy.
“I’m playing catch-up,” says Morse, who is getting used to the new normal that started when the municipal offices were closed to the public while she was away.
It isn’t a huge adjustment for Morse, who, long before COVID-19, locked her office door on Fridays to catch up on paperwork.
“Now every day feels like Friday,” she says.
Out front?
BARRE — When City Clerk Carol Dawes recently started promoting making payments using the drop box on the front of City Hill, she never expected she’d be asked for directions. Not to City Hall, but to the “front” of City Hall.
“You’d be surprised at how big a question that has been,” Dawes told city councilors who haven’t met in the building since the pandemic-driven decision to close it to the public earlier this month.
The answer, of course, is the side that faces North Main Street and overlooks City Hall Park. But those just making sure might be fooled by the impressive entrance on Merchants Row that was completed as part of a massive renovation to the Barre Opera House in 1993.
The drop box isn’t there, and it’s surely not on near the side entrance on Prospect Street. It’s out front, though Dawes isn’t complaining about providing clarification to those who need it.
Ice-out on!
WEST DANVILLE — The clock is ticking, the ice is still very much “in” and an annual rite of spring is officially under way on Joe’s Pond where social distancing isn’t a novel concept, or timely advice, it’s a way of life.
Not that pond folk aren’t social. They are, and when it comes to their annual “ice out” — the one that started at midnight Wednesday and has helped finance 31 years of Fourth of July fireworks and counting — it has always been the more the merrier.
The question — “when will it end?” — hasn’t changed since the contest was launched in 1988, but it feels particularly potent in the middle of a pandemic.
Who wouldn’t invest $1 in a “COVID-19-Out” these days and if there were a way to pick a winner, like say tethering a concrete block to the plug of a clock and sliding it out on the ice to wait for Mother Nature to do what Mother Nature always does, we’d propose it.
It’s what makes the Joe’s Pond Ice-Out so attractive: It’s simple, reasonably predictable, always affordable and way more luck than skill.
Skill has nothing to do with coming closest to guessing the date and time the block will slip through the ice, pulling the plug on the clock and abruptly ending the contest.
The winner (or winners) get 50% of the ticket sales less expenses and that’s usually in the neighborhood of $5,000.
It’s unclear whether the coronavirus crisis depressed sales this year because many of the outlets that typically sell the tickets are closed. Online sales have accounted for a growing part of ticket sales in recent years and that could be more true than ever this year.
We’ll keep you posted on the latest edition of contest that was created in 1988 as a cure for cabin fever and has since attracted global interest.
SuperTube?
BARRE — In what sounds like a 21st-century version of “The Dating Game,” three eligible administrators will be peppered with questions during an April 6 forum that will be live-streamed on YouTube.
Welcome to the search for Barre’s next superintendent — one for which school officials are writing the script on the fly because, well, these are unscripted times.
Thanks to the coronavirus crisis the search for Superintendent John Pandolfo’s successor went sideways as it approached a critical phase and the three men still in the running following survived the first of two interviews by video conference and will now get the chance to introduce themselves to the community during the forum on YouTube.
Each of the finalists — Bruce Labs, Donald Van Nostrand David Wells — will be given 45 minutes to explain why they are interested in running the two-town, three-school district that is anchored by Spaulding High School, while fielding questions submitted by viewers using the chat window of the stream. Viewers will be encouraged to submit feedback by clicking on an online form that will be posted in the stream chat.
The link for the April 6 forum, which is set to start at 5:30 p.m., is youtu.be/dkT7HOXpuG8. Those interested in participating in the forum can visit the link and set a reminder now.
